Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, XUV300

Mahindra has also seen an increase in market share from 5.0 percent to 9.1 percent on a YoY basis

Mahindra SUV sales in February 2022 were their highest ever. The Bolero, Thar and XUV300 along with the newly launched XUV700 have contributed in a big way to total sales which stood at 27,563 units in the past month, up 79 percent YoY over 15,380 units sold in February 2021. The company has also noted a 39 percent growth in terms of MoM sales from 19,860 units sold in January 2022.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Bolero Tops List

Mahindra Bolero was the best-selling car in the company lineup for Feb 2022. Sales touched 11,045 units in February 2022, up 128 percent over 4,843 units sold in February 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 215 percent over 3,506 units sold in January 2022.

The Bolero was also the 8th best-selling car in the country last month. These sales are particularly noteworthy specially since the Bolero is the oldest running model from Mahindra, but has achieved the highest growth.

No other model from the Mahindra stables were able to account for sales above the 10,000 unit mark in the past month. At No. 2 was Mahindra Thar with sales of 5,072 units, up 78 percent over 2,842 units sold in February 2021. It was also a 9 percent MoM growth from 4,656 units sold in January 2022.

Sales of XUV300 stood at 4,511 units last month, up 42 percent over 3,174 units sold in February 2021. Sales however dipped marginally by 1 percent on a MoM basis over 4,550 units sold in January 2022. XUV300 scored a five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test and its price in India ranges between Rs 8.16 lakh and Rs 12.03 lakh.

With sales of 4,138 units in February 2022, Mahindra XUV700 was the 3rd best-selling model in the company lineup last month. It saw sales of 4,119 units in January 2022 and currently commands the highest waiting period of all vehicles in the Indian market, which stands at eighteen months for select variants.

Scorpio, Marazzo, Alturas Feb 2022

Mahindra Scorpio sales were at 2,610 units last month, down 26 percent over 3,532 units sold in February 2021 and down 14 percent on a MoM basis over 3,026 units sold in January 2022. Next generation Mahindra Scorpio is getting ready for launch in coming weeks.

Sales of the Mahindra Marazzo were at 147 units, up 23 percent over 120 units sold in February 2021 while the company also sold 27 units of the Alturas G4, down 25 percent over 36 units sold in February 2021. Mahindra e-Verito sales were at 12 units last month and the same amount were sold in January 2022.

Speaking about upcoming launches, Mahindra has new Scorpio in pipeline. It will be bigger in dimensions and more premium on the inside, than the current model. It will share its engine lineup with the Thar and will feature a 2.0 liter petrol and 2.2 liter diesel engine with specifications to be revealed closer to launch. Mahindra also has plans to launch Thar 5 door, multiple electric SUVs starting with eXUV300. They will also unveil Born Electric Vision concepts later this year in July 2022.