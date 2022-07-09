Mahindra Sales Breakup Jun 2022 – XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Thar

Mahindra has been delivering record high sales, thanks to their new launches Thar and XUV700

Mahindra recorded a good YoY growth in its sales figures as its total dealer dispatches jumped up from 16,636 units in Jun’21 to 26,640 units in Jun’22. Overall, the Indian car manufacturer saw its sales jump up by a staggering 60%. In case you have booked one of the new gen Mahindra models, you wouldn’t be surprised by these numbers.

Mahindra’s best selling car was the Bolero, which recorded a 37% growth over its last year numbers. However, on a month on month basis, it saw a decline of 10%, when compared with May’22 sales figures.

Mahindra Sales Breakup Jun 2022

One must also note that Jun’21 had muted sales bases, due to the second Covid wave which had impacted millions across the nation. Bolero, deserves a special call out as despite being the oldest name-plate in Mahindra’s line-up, it still has been able to deliver highest sales numbers for the OEM, consistently.

Next model on the list is XUV700, which has seen unprecedented levels of interest from buyers. Mahindra managed to dispatch 6,022 units of XUV700 last month, which is around 19% more than its dealer dispatch numbers of May’22. Customers who have booked XUV700 should rejoice with this update as it might mean that Mahindra is trying to ramp up its production capacity.

Third model on the list is XUV300, which accounted for sales of 4,754 units. The number has been more or less consistent for the sub 4 metre compact SUV. Since its introduction, Mahindra has averaged around 4,000 units of XUV300 each month. However, with rising competition and plethora of facelifted models, Mahindra should now be planning on an update for XUV300, sometime soon.

Scorpio managed to grab the fourth spot on the list, despite enough noise in the ecosystem about the scheduled launch of Scorpio N in the same month. Scorpio recorded sales of 4,131 units, which is almost similar to its last year sales numbers. With the introduction of Scorpio N, sales under the Scorpio brand should see an upward trend. It remains to be seen if future data sets will capture sales of previous gen Scorpio (to be baptized as Scorpio Classic) and 2022 Scorpio N in different brand names or not.

Mahindra Thar, which has seen immense enthusiasm from buyers, grabbed the fifth spot on the list. It recorded sales of 3,640 units in Jun’22, after recording a 241% growth in its sales numbers on a YoY basis. When compared with May’22, it recorded a 13% growth in overall dealer dispatch figures.

XUV500, KUV100 out of Production

Apart from the above 5 models, sales of the remaining portfolio of Mahindra was relatively insignificant. Marazzo clocked sales of 124 units, after registering a 70% decline on a YoY basis. Alturas, with sales of 65 units recorded a 300% growth in sales on YoY basis. e-Verito settled at the 8th spot with sales of 20 units. KUV100 and XUV500 had 0 sales in the month of Jun’22.