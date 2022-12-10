Mahindra Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar

Mahind car sales in November 2022 increased 56 percent YoY but dipped 6 percent on a MoM basis

Mahindra, a leading SUV maker in India, has noted such outstanding demand that it has planned to ramp up production capacities by Q4 2024 to 49,000 units from a current 29,000 units. Investments into these capacities are to the tune of Rs 7,900 crores being planned over the next three years.

Sales in the past month stood at 30,266 units, up 56 percent from 19,400 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 6 percent from 32,226 units sold in Oct 2022, which was boosted by the festive season. The company noted YoY growth across all models in its lineup except for the Alturas G4 while MoM sales dipped across every model except for the Thar.

Mahindra Sales Nov 2022

Leading sales lists was the Mahindra Bolero 7 seater SUV with 7,984 units sold in Nov 2022, up 47 percent from 5,442 units sold in Nov 2021. Mom sales dipped 9 percent from 8,772 units sold in Oct 2022. Mahindra Bolero is available in three variants of B4, B6 and B6 (O, priced at Rs 9.53 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10.48 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

At No. 2 was the Scorpio of which Mahindra managed sales of 6,455 units in Nov 2022, up 92 percent from 3,370 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales dipped 13 percent from 7,438 units sold in Oct 2022. Mahindra has just commenced deliveries of its new Scorpio N Z4 Base Variant which could boost sales in the months ahead.

XUV300 sub-compact SUV, currently offered in 21 variants, had sales up by 47 percent YoY to 5,903 units in Nov 2022 from 4,005 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 6 percent from 6,282 units sold in Oct 2022. Noting a 78 percent YoY growth was the Mahindra XUV700 with 5,701 units sold in Nov 2022, up from 3,207 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales suffered a 2 percent de-growth from 5,815 units sold in Oct 2022.

Mahindra Sales – Thar, Marazzo, e-Verito

The Mahindra car sales Nov 2022 list also included 3,987 units of Mahindra Thar with a 25 percent YoY growth from 3,181 units sold in Nov 2021. Thar sales also increased on a MoM basis by 9 percent over 3,666 units sold in Oct 2022. Mahindra is currently working on a 5-door Thar which will take on rivals such as the upcoming Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5 door.

Marazzo sales saw the highest YoY growth by 103 percent to 201 units in Nov 2022 from 99 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 6 percent from 213 units sold in Oct 2022. There were also 28 units of the e-Verito sold in Nov 2022 up 75 percent from 16 units sold in Nov 2021 while 0 units were sold in Oct 2022.

Posting a YoY and MoM de-growth was the Mahindra Alturas G4. Sales dipped 94 percent to 5 units in Nov 2022 from 80 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales fell 88 percent from 40 units sold in Oct 2022. There were also 2 units of the KUV100 sold in the past month while the XUV500 has long been discontinued.