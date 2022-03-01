Mahindra Sales Feb 2022 Highest Ever – XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio

The company also reported its highest ever SUVs volume in February 2022 which stood at 27,551 vehicles

Even as Mahindra continues to contend with severe shortage of semiconductors, sales across all segments have been particularly outstanding in the past month. More specifically, Mahindra has clocked its highest SUV sales volumes in February 2022 with the new XUV700 and Thar being much in demand.

Mahindra’s overall sales in the month of February 2022 stood at 54,455 units, up 89 percent as compared to sales in February 2021. Particularly increased demand was seen for the company’s SUVs that grew at 79 percent, registering its highest ever monthly volume.

Mahindra SUV Sales Feb 2022

SUVs like the new Thar and XUV700 have strongly contributed to sales in February 2022 while at the same time waiting periods for these two vehicles runs into many months. In the passenger vehicle segment, total sales stood at 27,663 units, up 80 percent YoY over 15,391 units sold in February 2021.

It was also a notable year to date increase in demand at 1,98,292 units, up 41 percent over 1,40,516 units sold in the same period of last year. Utility vehicle sales increased 79 percent YoY to 27,551 units in February 2022, up from 15,390 units sold in February 2021 while YTD sales increased 41 percent from 1,38,887 units sold in the April to February 2021 percent over 1,96,302 units sold in the same period of 2022.

Car and Van sales also saw a significant growth to 112 units sold in February 2022, 918 percent growth over just 11 units sold in February 2021. YTD figures stood at 1,990 units in the 2022 period, a 22 percent increase over 1,629 units sold in the same period of 2021. To strengthen its presence even further in the SUV segment, Mahindra is getting ready to launch the updated XUV300 sub-compact SUV in India.

Mahindra Commercial Vehicle Sales Feb 2022

In the commercial vehicle and three wheeler segment, YoY growth was seen across LCV in the sub 2 ton segment to the extent of 245 percent to 4,048 units in February 2022 up from 1,175 units sold in February 2021. YTD sales increased 29 percent to 28,533 units from 22,148 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

LCV sales in the 2 T to 3.5 T category experienced a 107 percent growth to 15,431 units in February 2022, up from 7,446 units sold in February 2021. It was a 9 percent growth in YTD sales to 1,23,141 units, up from 1,13,417 units sold in the same period of 2021.

The higher 3.5 T and MHCH sales stood at 687 units last month, an 18 percent YoY growth over 581 units sold in February 2021 while YTD sales were up 61 percent from 3,478 units to 5,606 units in 2022. Three wheeler sales which also includes the company’s electric models saw a 61 percent YoY growth to 3,812 units, up from 2,357 units sold in February 2021. YTD sales increased 62 percent to 26,036 units from 16,064 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Mahindra also saw a 54 percent growth in total exports in the past month. Exports which had stood at 1,827 units in February 2021 increased to 2,814 units in February 2022. YTD exports were up 81 percent to 29,350 units from 16,255 units shipped in the same period last year.