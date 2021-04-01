Mahindra Sales March 2021 At 16.7k – Thar, Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero

Mahindra brand claimed the position of the fourth best-selling car manufacturer in the country

Mahindra has released their sales results for March 2021. The company has reported a 394 percent increase in PV sales while in the Farm Equipment Sector, growth stood at 128 percent. The reason behind such high increase is that last March, the country went into lockdown which resulted in lower than expected sales for automotive OEMs.

Mahindra has a lineup of eight offerings in India, which include a total of 6 SUVs, an MPV and a tallboy hatchback. Its utility vehicles are more in demand as compared to its cars and vans with sales in March 2021 at 16,643 units, up 435 percent as against 3,111 units sold in March 2020. Of course this cannot be compared as March 2020 saw the onset of the Corona virus which paralysed the entire country and more specifically the auto sector.

YTD sales of Utility Vehicles stood at 1,55,530 units, down 13 percent as against 1,79,405 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Sales of its cars and vans stood at 57 units in the past month, down 79 percent as against 272 units sold in March 20.

Total sales of PVs stood at 16,700 units, up 394 percent as compared to 3,383 units sold in March 20 while YTD sales dipped 16 percent to 1,57,216 units, down from 1,86,877 units sold in F20. Top sellers for the brand were Bolero, XUV300, Thar, Scorpio, XUV500, etc.

Mahindra is currently updating the XUV500 and Scorpio with new gen models in the offing and currently being tested ahead of official launch in the country. The XUV500 was initially slated for sale last year which was put off to early this year but is now scheduled to launch in September with deliveries to commence from November 2021.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Where LCVs in the sub 2 ton segment were concerned, Mahindra has recorded sales of 1,641 units in March 21 up 3249 percent as against just 49 units sold in March 20. In the 2 -3.5 ton segment, sales stood at 14,683 units, up 572 percent over 2,185 units sold in March 20 and in the 3.5 ton and MHCV category, sales stood at 792 units in the past month, up 810 percent over 87 units sold in March 21. YTD sales in all three categories suffered a de-growth. Three wheeler sales also increased substantially in March 21 with 4,461 units sold, up 960 percent over 421 units sold in March 20.

Total exports for March 2021 stood at 2,126 units, up 284 percent as compared to 554 units exported in March 20 while YTD exports were at 18,381 units, down 32 percent over 27,026 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Farm Equipment Sector

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has reported robust sales for March 21. The farming segment was buoyed by strong Rabi crop harvesting and the onset of the sowing of summer crops. Hence the sales of tractors surged 122 percent in March 2021 to 29,817 units, up from 13,418 units sold in March 20. YTD sales in this segment also saw an 18 percent growth to 3,43,833 units, up from 2,91,901 units sold in the same period last year.

Exports also noted a significant surge to 1,153 units, up 491 percent over exports of 195 units in March 21. YTD exports remained more or less flat at 10,665 units in March 21 and 10,014 units exported in March 20.