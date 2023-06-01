Mahindra Sales May 2023 – XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Bolero top sellers

Mahindra utility vehicles contributed efficiently to total sales while car and van sales dipped significantly

Mahindra has released sales figures for May 2023. Taking total sales into account that included passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and exports, total sales are up 14 percent to 61,415 units in May 2023 as compared to 53,726 units sold in May 2022. It was however a MoM decline as compared to total sales across all segment that had stood at 62,294 units in April 2023.

Mahindra PV Sales May 2023

Mahindra passenger vehicle segment was led by UV sales which grew by 23 percent YoY to 32,883 units in May 2023, up from 26,632 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales also saw a 38 percent growth with 67,577 UVs sold during the April-May 2023 period, up from 48,800 units sold in April-May 2022.

Such is the demand for the company’s utility vehicles that waiting period for Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Thar and XUV700 extend from 6 months to 18 months depending on model and variant. Mahindra continues to face supply chain disruptions in procuring airbag ECUs and crash sensors for passenger vehicles.

Car and van sales on the other hand dipped 99 percent YoY and YTD to just 3 units and 7 units respectively. This took total passenger sales to 32,886 units, up 22 percent from 26,904 units sold in May 2022 while YTD sales improved by 37 percent to 67,584 units in the April-May 2023 period from 49,430 units sold in April-May 2022.

Mahindra CV and 3W Sales May 2023

Mahindra commercial vehicle and 3 wheeler sales were a mixed bag. Sales in the LCV3.5T and MHCV improved by 60 percent YoY to 1,009 units from 632 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales also saw a 61 percent growth to 2,159 units from 1,337 units sold in April-May 2022. April 2023 saw the new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up being launched which is sure to attract buyers with its iMAXX connected solution with over 50 features while it would prove economically viable with its 2,000 kg payload capacity.

3 wheeler sales also saw increased demand to 5,851 units in May 2023 from 3,645 units sold in May 2022 while YTD sales were up by 71 percent to 11,403 units from 6,654 units sold in April-May 2022. These sales also included that of the company’s electric three wheelers among which are the Treo auto, Treo Zor and Zor Grand.

Exports also increased YoY by 29 percent to 2,616 units shipped in May 2023 from 2,028 units exported in May 2022 while YTD exports contracted by 6 percent to 4,429 units in April-May 2023 from 4,731 units sold in April-May 2022 period.