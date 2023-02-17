Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition – Z4 Variant Modified At Rs 1.5 L

Mahindra Scorpio N is powered by a 2.0L petrol with up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm and 2.2L diesel with up to 172 bhp and 400 Nm

There are quite a few automobiles that enjoy gangster status. Think Mercedes-Benz G-Class and you will imagine some Russian mob stepping out of it. Think Mercedes-Benz S-Class W140 and it is a typical Yakuza car. In India, there are a few vehicles associated with powerful and influential people. Fortuner and a Scorpio top that list.

Often regarded as an Indian Mafia car, a black Scorpio has a spot in the heart of most of its fans. Now that Scorpio N is here, it has even more presence. One Scorpio N owner running Garage 8427 channel has resorted to getting his entire vehicle painted in Napoli Black and calls it Mafia Black. It looks rather stunning. Let’s take a look.

Scorpio N Black Edition

This Napoli Black Scorpio N owner took his Z4 trim to get it all black. The result of which is what we hope Mahindra would launch as a Black Edition. For starters, all the body cladding with rear bumpers, generally unpainted, is now painted in Napoli Black. The front grille along with lower part of ORVMs and wheel covers get the same treatment. The sidestep is powder-coated in black and Mahindra logos are wrapped in black chrome.

Headlight assembly is wrapped with a day/night film and rear tail lights and reverse lights are wrapped with a 30% black tint. For Z4 trim, Mahindra blackens out pillars with matte-black wrap from the factory. Since the base colour is a glossy Napoli Black, the wrap is removed on this Scorpio N Black Edition.

On the inside, door handles, central tunnel plastics and grab handles for all doors have been painted in Piano Black. Scorpio N doesn’t get a cushioned armrest at front with Z4 trim. However, Scorpio N Black Edition is fitted with a cushion and leatherette wrapped and painted in black. This black contrasts the Coffee shade Mahindra uses with Scorpio N interiors.

Hydro-dipped Elements

Interior bits like AC vent and center console surround, gear knob, window control panel, steering wheel elements and more are finished in silver on stock SUVs. On Scorpio N Black Edition, these silver elements are hydro-dipped in a carbon fiber pattern looking rather tasteful. The beige headliner is now black fabric and is fitted with Rolls-Royce-like Starlight Headliner. It doesn’t look overdone and is switchable to RGB too.

What is overdone though are the flashing lights on the front grille. This is extremely pointless and is not road legal. It mimics lights of a Police car and is misleading. One can be booked for impersonating a Police Officer. Headlights are swapped with 130W LED units, which is not illegal.

Including speakers upgrade, all the add-ons and changes that we mentioned above, cost Rs. 1.5 lakh to this Surat-based Scorpio N owner. Components are supposed to be of highest quality and paint has a 3-year warranty. Looking at the end result, we hope Mahindra launched a Black Edition of Scorpio N, which is definitely going to look rad.