Mahindra Scorpio N, XUV700 Waiting Period May 2023 – Up To 18 Months

Mahindra SUVs such as the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N and XUV700 each see huge demand which has in turn led to longer waiting periods

Such is its demand that Mahindra SUVs by far have the highest waiting period in the industry. Mahindra was the 4th best-selling automaker in India in April 2023 with sales of 34,694 units relating to a YoY growth but a MoM decline. There was the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N that accounted for the maximum sales during the past month while the Bolero, Thar and XUV700 also posted positive YoY growth in sales.

Higher sales meant higher waiting periods and we look at how long buyers will have to wait for delivery of the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N and XUV700. The company continues to contend with supply chain issues which has resulted in these extended waiting periods.

Mahindra Waiting Period May 2023 – Scorpio, Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio Classic commands a waiting period of 7 months for both variants Classic S and Classic S11. Scorpio S is offered in a 7 and 9 seater format while S11 is exclusively a 7 seater SUV. There is also a new mid-spec variant Scorpio Classic S5 that is slated for launch later this year. Production of the Scorpio Classic S and S11 is said to be ramped up to meet this outstanding demand which will also help to reduce waiting period significantly.

Scorpio Classic waiting list is not as high as Scorpio N that currently stands at 75 weeks (18 months). Out of its lineup of five variants that include the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L, the Z4 sees the highest demand and hence the highest waiting period that extends to 17-18 months for both petrol and diesel variants.

Scorpio N Z8L sees lowest waiting period with MT petrol and diesel commanding a 5-7 month waiting period while waiting period for Z8L AT stands between 7-9 months. The company is prioritizing delivery for the top spec Z8 and Z8L variants. Mahindra has announced plans to boost production of Scorpio N from 6,000 units to 10,000 units per month from the 4th quarter of 2024.

Mahindra XUV700 – Waiting Period May 2023

Sales of Mahindra Scorpio along with XUV700 commanded the mid-size SUV segment in April 2023. The XUV700 also reached an important milestone of 1 lakh units. Launched in August 2021, this milestone was achieved in 20 months.

Waiting period of XUV700 stretches up to 13 months depending on variants. The base MX trim and AX3 trim sees a 6-7 month waiting period for its petrol and diesel models respectively. Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 and AX7 see an 8 month and 11 month waiting period respectively while buyers of top of the line XUV700 AX7L currently face a 13 month waiting period for delivery.

It was in April 2023 that Mahindra hiked prices of XUV700 5 and 7 seater options which currently ranges from Rs 14.01 lakh to 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite this price hike, there has been no decline in demand for XUV700 that competes efficiently with Tata Harrier and Safari and MG Hector and Hector Plus in its segment.