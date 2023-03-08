Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 Variant Production Starts – First Photos

Mahindra had focused more on delivering top of the line Z8 variants initially – Now they have started production of other variants of Scorpio N

The demand for Scorpio N has been huge from Day 1. It received a record booking of 1 lakh units within 30 minutes of bookings getting opened. However, the constraints in supply of commodities that the industry faced all of last year, and continues to contend with to some extent even today, has caused long waiting periods not only for the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 Variant

Mahindra Scorpio N has been commanding a long waiting period ever since it was launched in June 2022. It is offered in five trims of Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L and waiting period ranges anywhere between 24 weeks to 65 weeks depending on trim level. Deliveries of most variants have started, except for select variants. Customers who had booked the Z6 variant, here is some good news.

Production of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant has started at the company plant. First batch has rolled off the production line, as can be seen in the exclusive images shared by Tech Aryan. Dispatch to the dealership is in process while Scorpio N Z6 deliveries will commence in a few days.

Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations. It falls within a price range from Rs 12.74-24.05 lakh (ex-showroom), following a price hike in Jan 2023. The Z6 variant is offered only with a diesel engine option. In addition to the features on offer with Z2 and Z4 variants, the Z6 variant gets sunroof, Infotainment with Amazon Alexa, 7 inch MID, Drive modes, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as connected car tech.

Scorpio N Waiting Period

It may be recalled that the Scorpio N was initially priced from Rs 11.99 lakh ex-sh, but these were introductory prices valid only for a limited number of bookings. Despite the price hike, Scorpio N booking continues to increase, and so does the waiting period. Some customers have even stated that their delivery date has been postponed.

Starting with Scorpio N Z8 L automatic trim, the waiting period is lowest at 24-26 weeks. The Z2 base variant finds its waiting period extending from 52-54 weeks. Those booking the Z8L trim face a waiting period from 56-58 weeks and Z6 and Z8 variants have a 55-60 week waiting period. Highest waiting period is seen in the case of Scorpio N Z4 that stretches from 60-65 weeks.

Mahindra Scorpio N 2.0 liter turbo petrol unit makes 198 hp power and 370 Nm torque in manual transmission going up to 380 Nm in AT. There is also the 2.2 liter diesel unit that offers 132 hp and 300 Nm of torque in its lower tune going up to 175 hp and 370 Nm in MT and 400 Nm in AT. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox options.

Scorpio is not the only Mahindra car that has a huge waiting period. XUV700 is another car from Mahindra that has a long waiting period. In all, Mahindra sits on a backlog of over 2.33 lakh SUVs with the Scorpio / N commanding the highest open book order of 1.19 lakh.

