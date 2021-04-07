Mahindra SUV Buyers Can Now Avail Vehicle Scrapping Solution At Any Dealer

Customers desiring to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle can scrap their previous vehicle which is over 15 years old at any company dealership

In keeping with the new vehicle scrappage policy as was announced by the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha on 18th March, 2021, Mahindra is offering its customers a one stop solution for Vehicle Scrapping. This new policy is with a view to create an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

Mahindra has entered into an alliance with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL), operating under the brand name of CERO, to offer their customers this facility. Buyers of new Mahindra cars can step into any Mahindra dealership to scrap their older vehicles which are above 15 years old. The customers are ensured of a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof.

Scrappage Process

Mahindra dealers along with CERO offer customers a quick and easy assessment of their vehicles for exchange/scrappage. The vehicles are evaluated, quotes of exchange/scrappage is given and CERO also arranges for end to end services such as vehicle pickup, transportation and dismantling of the vehicle at delegated CERO scrap yards.

The customers are issued a Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) by CERO, allowing the customer to claim eligible benefits under upcoming Government of India’s Scrappage Policy. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Mahindra encourages customer to stay at home and avail of their door step vehicle evaluation services.

CERO, the first authorized recycler of motor vehicles built on the PPP model has its dismantling yards located in Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai while collection centers are at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. The company plans to expand its base to 25 cities across India over the next 8-10 months.

Mahindra had also introduced customer services with the first of its kind Insta Cash Offer (ICO) as a part of its OWN Online Digital platform. Under this service, customers can undertake self assessment of their vehicles and get instant offers for used vehicles. Mahindra has taken several initiatives so as to offer pioneering, digital and flexible options to all segments of its customers.

Automakers in Favour of Scrappage Policy

Several automakers have already shown favour for the new vehicle scrappage policy as was announced by the Government of India. Commercial vehicle makers Tata Motors and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles have also stated that this vehicle scrappage policy will help to significantly boost vehicles sales.

As per the new policy, commercial vehicles over 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years will have to be scrapped if they do not pass fitness and emission tests. This also applies to government departments who will have to scrap vehicles after 15 years of use. Mahindra, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have announced investments into setting up vehicle dismantling centers in India which they state will also help to generate significant revenue once scrapping of vehicles becomes a practice.