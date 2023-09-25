Scorpio Owner Files FIR Against Anand Mahindra – After Son Died In Accident, Claims SUV Had No Airbags

Mahindra Scorpio did not have any airbags installed – Claims owner of the SUV

In a significant development, an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, along with 12 other individuals in Kanpur. The filing comes in the wake of allegations pertaining to “false assurances” regarding the safety features of Mahindra vehicles. The complainant, Rajesh Mishra, is the father of the late Dr. Apoorv Mishra, who lost his life in a tragic car accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio.

Scorpio Owner Files FIR Against Anand Mahindra

Rajesh Mishra’s grievance, as detailed in the FIR, revolves around his purchase of a black Mahindra Scorpio valued at approximately Rs 17.40 lakh. He made this purchase in good faith, trusting the company’s extensive claims regarding the car’s features and safety, as conveyed through advertising and social media promotions by none other than Anand Mahindra himself. The vehicle was intended as a gift for his only son, Apoorv Mishra.

The unfortunate accident occurred on January 14, 2022, as Dr. Apoorv and his companions were returning to Kanpur from Lucknow. Despite all occupants diligently fastening their seat belts, the car collided with a divider due to reduced visibility caused by thick fog. Subsequently, the vehicle overturned multiple times, resulting in the tragic loss of Apoorv Mishra’s life right at the accident scene.

In his FIR, Rajesh Mishra contends that, had it not been for the assurances provided by the car dealership and the company in their advertisements, he would never have made the purchase. The complaint further alleges that, despite everyone wearing seat belts, the car’s airbags failed to deploy, directly contributing to the devastating loss of his son’s life. The FIR also claims that Mishra subsequently learned, through undisclosed sources, that the vehicle did not, in fact, possess the airbags as claimed.

Taking legal recourse, Mishra approached a local court, which has led to the registration of the FIR against Mahindra Chairman Anand Gopal Mahindra and 12 others. The charges encompass several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 420 (cheating), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 102-B (criminal intimidation).

The registered FIR has already attracted substantial attention from legal and automotive circles alike. The case will undergo the requisite legal procedures, with authorities diligently investigating the allegations to ascertain whether any breaches or discrepancies occurred concerning the safety claims associated with the Mahindra Scorpio. The ultimate verdict in this case holds the potential to significantly impact the automotive industry by shaping manufacturers’ responsibilities regarding the veracity of safety claims tied to their vehicles.