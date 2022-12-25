Except the removal of 4X4 badging and the missing 4X4 mode selector, everything is kept identical on Thar 1.5L 4X2 Diesel

When launched in 2020, Thar prices started from Rs 9.8 lakh, ex-sh and soared from there ever since. There have been multiple reasons for price inflation and after multiple price hikes and variant reshuffling, Thar now starts from Rs. 13.58 lakh, ex-sh. With Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch on the horizon, Mahindra has added a new powertrain to Thar to get its pricing low.

Mahindra will soon be offering Thar with 4X2 variants. Yes! You read that right. Thar 4X2 will be offered with existing 2.0L petrol and a new 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine that does duties on the Mahindra Marazzo and XUV300. Thanks to Yash9W, we now have first ride impressions of this new powertrain combo on Thar.

Thar 1.5L 4X2 Diesel First Drive

This is the same engine as found on XUV300 and soon to be discontinued Marazzo. Both of them get FWD architecture and with Thar, it will get RWD. YouTuber Yash9W takes a test drive and shares his first drive impression of the Thar 1.5L diesel engine with a manual transmission.

Despite being a smaller engine, this 1.5L diesel mill matches the 300 Nm torque figure of the larger 2.2L diesel mill and 2.0L petrol mill tuned for Thar. Both 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines make way more power and torque on Mahindra’s bigger offerings like Scorpio N and XUV700.

2023 Thar 1.5L 4X2 diesel variant comes with identical features and creature comforts as the outgoing variant counterparts, sans a 4X4 transfer case and mechanically lockable rear diff. In the case of a smaller 1.5L diesel mill, there will be significant weight reduction owing to a physically smaller engine.

All of these combined, acceleration is just as quick as the 2.2L diesel option and at the same time, is more economical with a smaller carbon footprint as well. Engine revs freely till 3,000 RPM while standing and up to 4,500 RPM while moving.

Specs & Features

Mahindra has not skimped on features for smaller 1.5L engine variants. In top-spec LX trim, Thar 1.5L 4X2 diesel variants will get all the bells and whistles including 18” alloys and broad tyres. Other notable features include climate control, smartphone connectivity with a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls and cruise control.

Upcoming Mahindra Thar 1.5 liter 4×2 variant specs leak ahead of launch Images – sansCARi sumit pic.twitter.com/UViDAeRuvG — RushLane (@rushlane) December 24, 2022

The 1.5L diesel mill makes 121 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque and will be offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic as well. If pricing goes below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) for Thar 1.5L 4X2 diesel, Mahindra is likely to strangle Maruti Suzuki Jimny in its crib. Launch is expected to take place on January 26th, 2023.