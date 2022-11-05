Mahindra Thar 5 Door Side Profile Detailed – New Spy Shots

5-door Thar will be underpinned by a tweaked version of Scorpio-N’s platform, which itself is a heavily modified version of Thar 3-door platform

While 3-door Thar continues to dominate, upcoming products like 5-door Force Gurkha and 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny could emerge as capable rivals. To maintain its dominance in lifestyle off-roader segment, Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of Thar. The new variant is expected to debut sometime next year. 5-door Maruti Jimny will also be launched in 2023.

While seating layout has not been revealed, it is likely that 5-door Thar will have three rows. Both 6-seat and 7-seat variants could be offered. This will be something similar to 5-door Gurkha that will have 6-seat, 9-seat as well as 13-seat variants. 5-door Gurkha will have the first mover advantage, as it will be launched ahead of 5-door Thar and Jimny.

5-door Thar features

Due to its extended wheelbase, 5-door Thar will not be as competent as 3-door Thar in terms of off-roading. For example, ramp-over angle could stand reduced. However, build quality will be largely the same, with 81% of the tweaked platform made using high-strength steel. Suspension setup will be tweaked to make it more suitable for on-road driving needs. 5-door Thar is expected to get penta-link suspension, as used currently with Scorpio-N.

Visually, Mahindra will be looking to retain the same look and feel for 5-door Thar. Apart from the extended wheelbase, front and rear profile is largely the same as that of 3-door Thar. Some key features include round headlamp, classy front grille with slats, fender-mounted LED DRLs, rugged front bumper and 18-inch alloy wheels. At rear too, the tailgate, fog lamps, LED taillights, bumper and spare wheel housing seem identical to that of 3-door Thar.

On the inside, equipment list will include tilt adjustable steering wheel, USB charging port, cruise control, steering mounted controls, touchscreen infotainment system and connectivity features. 5-door Thar is likely to get a new cabin theme and refreshed upholstery. New spy shots are credited to Dr. Rusen Rahul and enCARtorTanay.

5-door Thar specs

5-door Thar will be using the same engine options, as currently available with 3-door Thar. However, performance numbers could be close to that of Scorpio N. On-board Scorpio N, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor generates 200 hp of max power at 5,000 rpm. Torque output is 370 Nm with 6-speed manual transmission and 380 Nm with 6-speed AT.

The 2.2 litre diesel motor is available in two states of tune, with highest power output of 172 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with manual and 400 Nm with automatic transmission. This engine is also offered in 130 hp and 300 Nm configuration. 5-door Thar will be available in both 4×2 and 4×4 drive options.

5-door Thar is likely to be just as safe at 3-door Thar that has 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Safety kit will be largely the same with features such as rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, follow-me-home and lead-me-to-Thar lamps, ESP with rollover mitigation and anti-theft alarm.