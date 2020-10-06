Mahindra Thar Records 9k Bookings – 3 Thar SUVs Booked Every 2 Minutes

In just 3 days since bookings opened, Mahindra Thar has already registered over 9,000 bookings

Mahindra Thar was launched on 2nd Oct 2020. In just 4 days, it has recorded over 9,000 confirmed bookings from across India. This is a new record for Mahindra. No other car from Mahindra has received this huge response. This basically means that 3 people have booked a new Mahindra Thar every 2 minute since launch.

Speaking about the success, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening-up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV.

Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavour is to ensure that test drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar.”

Mahindra is offering a range of accessories on the new Thar that includes Style, Comfort and Convenience, Technology and Safety and Security packs. Here is a detailed look at all these accessories.

List of Style Accessories

These accessories include an Intense Chrome Kit that includes chrome accents across headlamp, ORVMs and fog lamps while it also extends to the rear on rear reflector and tail lamp surrounds. The pack also includes a rain visor, plastic footstep, body decals, alloy wheels and wheel ring protectors. The side door cladding is made of automotive PP grade material offering better flexibility and dimension accuracy. It is designed as per vehicle contour and style giving the Mahindra Thar a more stylish stance. It is mounted with 3M PT1100 double sided tape.

The chrome plating for headlamps is of high quality ABS grade. It is abrasion resistant and corrosion free of plating thickness of 40 microns. This chrome pack gives the headlamps a more premium stance and is easy to clean and maintain. The plastic footstep is made of PP grade plastic for easier entry especially for more senior passengers.

The rain visor prevents rain water from entering the cabin and screen printed side body decals offer better durability offering a more personal touch to the vehicle. Mahindra is also offering OE 18 inch alloy wheels as a part of this accessory pack which are ARAI testified and aesthetics can be enhanced with an 18 inch red alloy wheel ring.

Comfort and Convenience Pack

This list of accessories on the Mahindra Thar includes perforated camouflaged seat covers. These are all weather seat covers with extra foam thickness made of PU foam offering better comfort while protecting the original seats from direct sunlight. The seat covers are embossed with the Thar branding.

Customers can also select vinyl seat covers or premium black and red seat covers from the list of accessories. Colour options also include Olive Green, Brown and camouflage seat covers. Steering wheel cover and floor mats can be had to match the seating in similar colour options. Mahindra is also offering a magnetic sun shade set to keep out the suns UV rays.

Mahindra Thar Technology Pack

Buyers seeking to update the technology offered as standard with the Mahindra Thar can opt for the technology pack that includes IP speaker mounting brackets and a 2 DIN head unit offering a home theatre like experience. There is also a 2nd Row Roof Speaker Mounting Kit, Vibe Branded Component and Coaxial Speakers in 5 inch and 6 inch options and Vibe Amplifier and Sub-Woofer. Each of these accessories is of best quality and easy to fit with no drilling required.

Thar Safety and Security Accessories Pack

Buyers of the new Mahindra Thar can protect its body from the vagaries of nature and bird droppings with a light weight and durable cover. The varieties of body covers include a camouflage cover, dual tone body cover and half body cover. SS scuff plates are also a part of its accessories list made of stainless steel material SS-304 along with remote lock key and a front and rear mud flap set.

Each of these accessories are easy to fit without any changes to wiring and with no drilling required, is validated by R&D and ARAI, improves the aesthetics of the Mahindra Thar and are easy to clean and maintain. None of the accessories affects the warranty of the Mahindra Thar in any way.