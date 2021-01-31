Mahindra Thar Detachable Steel Hardtop With Sunroof – Modification For Rs 1.45 L

Mahindra Thar currently has no rivals in India – will soon compete with Force Gurkha facelift and Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra Thar has been selling like hot pancakes ever since it was launched in India last October. Number of bookings have gone through the roof which has resulted in an extended waiting period even after production was scaled up by Mahindra from 2000 units to 3000 units per month from January onwards.

A few lucky ones have already received the new compact off-roader and seem to be making full use of it with social media posts of new Thar scaling mountains and rough terrains all over the country. Like the older Thar, many have installed aftermarket accessories to spruce up their new SUV.

Looks on top

Customisation workshops too have offered quite a few compelling options in order to make their Thar look distinct from others. However, the latest set of customisation options are a first in the aftermarket industry. Ghaziabad-based motor vehicle workshop Azad 4×4 is offering a detachable hard-top roof on Thar which has been demanded by many Thar customers recently.

The rooftop is made of Modular Steel with Epoxy Anti-rust treatment given to it. It looks robust, stylish, is extremely durable and could be easily removed for occupants to immerse themselves in an open-air experience. Customers can get this rooftop in either a Matte Black colour or in body colour option. The most amazing part is that no drill or holes will be created on the original body to install it.

Mechanicals of roof

It is offered with a rich velvet roof made of soft-touch fabric underlined by plywood while sidelining has been insulated with Healton. The entire roof surface is insulated from outside noise with sound damping sheets.

Customers also get the option of opting for a manual or electric sunroof or even a luggage carrier on top. No changes have been brought in at its boot lid as it still gets a side-hinged split tailgate opening. Rear side glasses have been toughened and tinted.

This new detachable hardtop roof is a bolt-on fitment and it takes three days to install this roof. One can avail this roof at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh which includes fitting charges.

Interestingly, Mahindra is planning to introduce a convertible hard-top roof option on Thar as test mules with the same roof option have been spotted testing on a couple occasions recently.

Currently, the company offers three rooftop options with the new Thar. These include a fixed soft-top, a convertible soft-top and a fixed hard-top. A convertible hard-top will give buyers more options to choose from to make Thar a more tempting buy. Mahindra, however, hasn’t yet announced anything formally as to when they will launch the new roof-top option exactly.

1 of 9

Source