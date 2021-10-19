Mahindra Thar Hulk By DC Design Spotted On Road For First Time

Although numerous iterations of Thar are floating on web, this is one of those few occasions it has been spotted in real world

Since Thar’s launch, DC Design has come up with multiple renderings of the popular SUV. One of the most spectacular was the 6×6 version of Thar. Earlier this month, DC had released a preview of another custom model of Thar named Hulk. This now appears to be street legal, as it has been spotted in Andheri, Mumbai with a standard registration / white number plate. Thanks to auto enthusiast Mayank Kumar for sharing the video.

First Mahindra Thar Hulk

True to its name, Thar Hulk has been transformed with beefed up proportions. The theme extends to physical aspects as well as to the high level of finesse, sophistication and luxury added to the SUV. Thar Hulk has a prominent front fascia with updated headlights, DRLs, grille, bonnet, and bumper. In place of the stock circular headlamps, Thar Hulk gets triple-beam LED headlights. Just below it are sleek DRLs.

Vertically slatted grille looks familiar, but the number of bars and their size and design have been updated. Front bumper gets a wide chrome strip, which compliments the overall styling of the customized SUV. Bonnet has been updated with a more muscular-looking unit that comes with air vents on top.

On the roof, Thar Hulk gets four additional LED lights. These red-coloured units look super slick and are just the thing one needs to get some deserving attention on the streets. They appear to be functionally relevant as well, being able to provide better illumination in dark or foggy conditions.

Talking about side profile, Thar Hulk gets huge fenders at front and rear. Stock alloy wheels have been replaced with larger steel units that are shod with aftermarket dual-purpose tyres. Ground clearance is now higher than that of standard Thar.

Apart from enhancing the car’s visual profile, these changes also improve the SUV’s off-roading capabilities. To provision for the increased ground clearance, the modified SUV has been equipped with retractable sidestep. At the rear, Thar Hulk gets updates bumper and taillights.

As already revealed earlier by DC, Thar Hulk comes with updated interiors. Everything from the dashboard to seats, upholstery and ambient lighting have been completely transformed. Interior theme looks similar to that of a premium sports car. The sunroof has also been updated to cover almost the entire section of the cabin.

Thar Hulk engine

Thar Hulk is likely to use the stock engine options available with the SUV. The 2.2 litre diesel unit churns out 130 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0 litre petrol motor generates 150 bhp and 300 Nm. Torque increases to 320 Nm with automatic transmission. Both engines are offered with 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.