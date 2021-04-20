Mahindra Thar With New Skid Plate Arrives At Dealer – Gets Fuel Tank, Radiator Guards

Mahindra Thar is offered in two trims currently- AX(O) and LX with prices starting from Rs. 12.10 lakh and going up to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has been basking on the success of the second generation Thar. The carmaker has sold 12,744 units of the compact off-roader till March 2021 and still has impending orders of almost 40,000 units that would stretch its waiting period beyond a year.

Some lucky owners have already received their Thar and are enjoying what it is made for, i.e, off-roading. While the new Thar is a massive improvement from the last generation in every department, it still isn’t the best family car in the market. Hence, people who are serious about their weekend off-road adventures form the major chunk of Thar consumers.

This means Thar always finds itself in a weekend adventure escapade where enthusiasts make full use of its high off-roading credentials. In this process, a few components of the SUV have been at the receiving end and returned from the trip in such dilapidated conditions that they have to be replaced. Seeing this, Mahindra has provided some solutions to its customers.

New Skid Plates

The SUV now comes with new skid plate after the older units got damaged. The new unit claims to provide better protection to radiator and front underbody. Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj for sharing the update. Different is new skid plate vents are closed and makes more protection from mud, dust, stones which earlier directly crashing with the radiator.

Visually, there is not much of a difference between the older and new bash plates but might be a little more durable. Other than this, Thar owners also complained about damage caused to the radiator after a hardcore off-roading session.

Other new accessories

Damage caused was so extensive that owners complained of their radiator leaking. To address this issue Mahindra is now offering a radiator protector guard kit worth Rs 5,550 as an optional accessory.

Since Thar is prone to get its underbelly scratched more often than not, the company will also be offering a new fuel tank protector worth Rs 2,335. This should ease the nerves of Thar owners who often like to take a spin around rough undulated terrains and quench their thirst for adventure.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The new-gen Thar, like its predecessor, is based on a ladder on frame chassis with a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and locking rear differential as standard across the range. All these attributes made this little SUV a giant of an off-roader. It comes with two powertrain options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol mill.

The former can return an output of 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. While the latter can push out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT) of peak torque. Both units are offered with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.