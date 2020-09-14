Mahindra Thar Petrol Will Not Be Offered With Base Variant ?

Mahindra is set to officially launch the new generation Thar on October 2

The new generation Mahindra Thar has been inarguably the most anticipated car this year. The true all-terrain SUV has been in development for quite some time now and enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for over a year now. Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, the SUV would have been on the roads by now.

The subsequent lockdown on the entire country meant that the launch kept on getting delayed. However, a month ago the homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer officially revealed the new model of Thar and it has got everybody talking about it. As its launch nears, there are a few more details that have come up which would give prospective buyers a better idea.

While the introduction of a petrol engine was a welcome addition especially for the fans, it seems they have to opt for a higher trim to get a petrol Thar. As per some latest reports, it is suggested that the base AX trim of the new Thar will not be offered with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine.

It will only be offered in the mid-spec AX Option and top-spec LX trim. For reference, AX stands for Adventure whereas LX stands for Luxury or Leisure.

Powertrain Configurations

This new petrol unit churns out a 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. While the AX Option trim will offer a petrol engine with the 6-speed manual transmission only, the LX variant will offer the petrol unit with a 6-speed torque converter only. This reduces the option for someone seeking a petrol derivative. The diesel unit on the other hand is standard across the entire range and is offered with a manual as well as an automatic in all the three trims.

Thar AX AX (O) LX Petrol MT No Yes No Petrol AT No No Yes Diesel MT Yes Yes Yes Diesel AT Yes Yes Yes

This shows that the makers still want to promote Thar as an SUV ideal for diesel aficionados. The reconfigured 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine puts out 130 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The good thing is that a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox is standard across the range. Therefore, irrespective of your choice of powertrain and transmission it won’t affect the SUV’s legendary off-roading prowess.

Features on offer

The AX Option is an extension of the barebone AX trim which will offer some additional features with the option of choosing either a convertible soft-top or a fixed hardtop. The LX is a much more equipped variant with useful features such as automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and much more.

Source