Mahindra Thar Petrol Will Not Be Offered With Base Variant ?

Mahindra is set to officially launch the new generation Thar on October 2
The new generation Mahindra Thar has been inarguably the most anticipated car this year. The true all-terrain SUV has been in development for quite some time now and enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for over a year now. Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, the SUV would have been on the roads by now.
The subsequent lockdown on the entire country meant that the launch kept on getting delayed. However, a month ago the homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer officially revealed the new model of Thar and it has got everybody talking about it. As its launch nears, there are a few more details that have come up which would give prospective buyers a better idea.
While the introduction of a petrol engine was a welcome addition especially for the fans, it seems they have to opt for a higher trim to get a petrol Thar. As per some latest reports, it is suggested that the base AX trim of the new Thar will not be offered with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine.
It will only be offered in the mid-spec AX Option and top-spec LX trim. For reference, AX stands for Adventure whereas LX stands for Luxury or Leisure.
Powertrain Configurations
This new petrol unit churns out a 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. While the AX Option trim will offer a petrol engine with the 6-speed manual transmission only, the LX variant will offer the petrol unit with a 6-speed torque converter only. This reduces the option for someone seeking a petrol derivative. The diesel unit on the other hand is standard across the entire range and is offered with a manual as well as an automatic in all the three trims.
|Thar
|AX
|AX (O)
|LX
|Petrol MT
|No
|Yes
|No
|Petrol AT
|No
|No
|Yes
|Diesel MT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Diesel AT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
This shows that the makers still want to promote Thar as an SUV ideal for diesel aficionados. The reconfigured 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine puts out 130 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The good thing is that a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox is standard across the range. Therefore, irrespective of your choice of powertrain and transmission it won’t affect the SUV’s legendary off-roading prowess.
Features on offer
The AX Option is an extension of the barebone AX trim which will offer some additional features with the option of choosing either a convertible soft-top or a fixed hardtop. The LX is a much more equipped variant with useful features such as automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and much more.