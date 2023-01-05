Mahindra Thar RWD Brochure On Official Website – Launch Nears

Mahindra Thar 4×2 RWD will receive a range of petrol and diesel engines and manual and automatic drivetrain options

Mahindra’s Thar 4×4 has been at the helm of the off-roading SUV segment for quite a while. It is one of the company’s top selling models and has kept up its sales tempo even after the launch of Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N. To continue with this increase in sales, Mahindra is set to launch new Thar RWD variant this month. Details of this upcoming 4×2 have been leaked via brochure.

As has been observed over the past several months, it is the Thar diesel variants that command more attention than its petrol powered counterparts. With Mahindra set to introduce the new Thar RWD variant, let us see what has been revealed as on date.

Mahindra Thar RWD Brochure Leaks

For a start, the new Thar RWD will get two new colour options i.e. Blazing Bronze and Everest White. These are in addition to the colours offered on the Thar 4×4 that includes Aquamarine, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Galaxy Grey.

It is these two new colour schemes that will set the 4×2 apart from the 4×4 white its Blazing Bronze is a unique and highly uncommon colour which should appeal to a younger and more adventurous set of buyers in the country.

Features on the Thar 4×2 will include some features common to the 4×4 such as blackened bumpers and molded footsteps. Likewise, Thar 4×2 will also continue to ride on 18 inch alloy wheels fitted with all terrain tyres. Exclusive to the Thar 4×2 will be ESP (Electronic Stability Program), electric ORVMs, fog lamps, cruise control, roof mounted speakers and touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine and Powertrain Options

As against the 2.2 liter diesel engine that powers the standard Thar 4×4, the 4×2 RWD variant will draw its power from a 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine that also powers the XUV300. This engine makes 115 hp peak power and 300 Nm torque.

Thar 4×2 RWD will continue to be powered by the same 2.0 liter petrol unit that also powers the 4×4 that offers 150 hp power and 300 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed MT and 320 Nm torque via a 6 speed torque converter automatic. Both these powertrains will direct power to rear wheels.

The new 1.5 liter diesel engine and the fact that the Thar is in the sub-4 meter category will ensure that it comes in with tax benefits. A pricing lower by Rs 1.5 – 2 lakh over the 4×4 is what is expected. The current Thar 4×4 is priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence the new Thar 4×2 could be priced from a base price of Rs 10.50- Rs 11 lakh onwards. New Thar RWD will compete with the Maruti Jimny 5-door set to make its official debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. More details will likely be revealed in the coming days.