Mahindra Thar RWD Gets New Badge – MRF A/T Tyres Back?

Mahindra Thar RWD badge will fill in the blanks of a 4X4 badge on RWD models – They feature MRF Wanderer A/T tyres as well

Mahindra created ruffles in the automotive industry when it launched Thar RWD. A boxy lifestyle SUV with less complications and less money was welcome for everyone who wanted Thar only for its looks. Mahindra Thar RWD comes with a 1.5L diesel engine in the lower trims and a 2.0L petrol engine in higher trims.

Price started at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh) (not anymore, though). There were not a lot of omissions and Thar was still just as desirable as before, sans its transfer case and other 4X4 paraphernalia. There were no identifiable badge for Thar RWD until now. The new badge is present on the right rear fender where the 4X4 badge used to be before.

Mahindra Thar RWD Badge Spotted

With the RWD models, Mahindra had skimped on a badge altogether. The spot where the 4X4 badge went earlier, was left blank. Now, that blank space gets filled with an RWD badge. The font is aggressive and screams boldness. Silver colour is present in R, W and bottom half of D. While there is a red shade at top half of D. Images are credited to automotive enthusiast Ajas PK and The Car Show channel.

Prospective owners might be slightly disappointed with this new badge. We say this because one could slap an aftermarket 4X4 badging in that blank space easily. It would be completely inconspicuous as there were no other differentiating elements to distinguish RWD from a 4X4 model.

Is Mahindra offering MRF Wanderer A/T tyres again?

We have two images of Thar RWD with new badging. Both of them feature MRF Wanderer A/T tyres over CEAT CrossDrive A/T tyres. At launch, Mahindra partnered with CEAT and offered Czar A/T tyres. A couple of months after launch, Mahindra switched to MRF Wanderer A/T tyres.

Mahindra deleted lumbar adjustment and one USB charging port from June 2022. Also, they stopped painting the bumpers too. This is when Mahindra switched back to CEAT from MRF with CrossDrive A/T tyres. Now, Mahindra seems to have switched back to MRF Wanderer A/T. Or probably this is temporary, adhering to availability. We would have liked RWD models to get H/T tyres for reduced road noise as they hardly ever go off the paved asphalt.

Same old package mechanically

Except for a new RWD badge and MRF tyres, Mahindra Thar is still the same popular lifestyle off-roader that it always was. Powertrain choices include a 1.5L turbo diesel engine (117 bhp, 300 Nm, 6MT, RWD), a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (150 bhp, 320 Nm, 6MT, 6TC, RWD, 4WD) and the 2.2L turbo diesel engine (130 bhp, 300 Nm, 6MT, 6TC, 4WD).

As of now, only convertible top and hardtop are on offer. But Mahindra is prepping a soft top variant as well. Currently, Mahindra Thar costs between Rs. 10.54 lakh and Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-sh).