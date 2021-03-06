Mahindra Thar Spied With ARAI Testing Equipment – Latest Waiting Period Details

Mahindra Thar is easily one of the most successful launch of 2020

Launched in October, next-gen Mahindra Thar has registered record bookings from day one. By January, bookings had crossed 39k. It is estimated that Thar is getting around 200 to 250 bookings every day. Owing to the high demand, waiting period has increased significantly. In some cities, waiting period for next-gen Thar is more than ten months.

New Thar spotted

Even as sales soar, Mahindra is working to introduce new options in next-gen Thar. One of the key updates that we can expect in the future is the availability of a convertible hard-top variant. As of now, Thar is offered in soft top, convertible soft top and fixed hard top variants.

A convertible hard top variant will take care of all the shortcomings that may be there with the existing variants. The convertible hard top variant was recently spotted undergoing road tests with ARAI emission testing equipment.

It is possible that Mahindra may introduce new colours for convertible hard-top Thar, which will increase personalization options available to customers. It could also get a seven-slat front grille, as compared to the five-slat design of the regular model.

Next-gen Thar latest waiting period

Mahindra is currently accepting bookings only for convertible soft top and fixed hard top variants. Bookings for fixed soft top variants have been closed. For convertible soft top variant, waiting period is 25-26 weeks.

For fixed hard top diesel MT and AT variants, waiting period is 38-39 weeks and 39-40 weeks, respectively. For fixed hard top petrol MT and AT, the waiting period is 25-26 weeks and 39-40 weeks, respectively.

Mahindra has ramped up production to meet the growing demand for next-gen Thar. Customers who had booked earlier could get their Thar delivered before the promised date.

Next-gen Thar powertrain

There are two engine options for next-gen Thar, a 2.0 litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.2 litre diesel unit. The petrol motor is capable of delivering 150 bhp of max power at 5000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque when mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Torque is higher at 320 Nm with AT option. The diesel motor generates 130 bhp / 300 Nm and has the same transmission options as that of petrol variant.

Next-gen Thar offers a comprehensive range of features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, MID display, voice commands, steering mounted controls, USB charging port, remote keyless entry, and 12V accessory socket. It also has smartphone connectivity features that can be accessed via the BlueSense app.

In terms of safety, next-gen Thar has been equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm, tyre pressure monitoring system, and panic braking signal.