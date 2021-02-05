Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 39k – Production Increased To Meet Demand

The new Mahindra Thar will be offered in new colours and convertible hard-top derivative in the coming future

Mahindra is having one heck of a time- basking in the success of the new generation Thar and at the same time managing the supply chain in order to meet overwhelming demand. Simultaneously, the utility vehicle manufacturer has been busy developing and testing the new generation models of XUV500 and Scorpio.

Initially offered in three trims- AX, AX(O) and LX, the base AX trim which was only available in a six-seater configuration with two side-facing bench seats at rear seems to be permanently taken off the shelves. Still, Mahindra offers plenty of options with the remaining two trims in terms of engine, transmission and rooftop options.

Record Bookings, Sales

In Jan 2021, Mahindra recorded over 6k bookings for the new Thar – taking the total number of Thar bookings above 39,000. Mahindra is getting about 200-250 bookings for the new Thar on daily basis across India. Waiting period is now above 10 months in select cities.

In Jan 2021, over 3,100 units of the new Thar were dispatched to the dealers. This was the highest monthly sales recorded by Thar till date. To meet growing demand, Mahindra has increased production of Thar from Jan 2021. Waiting period is expected to come down for customers who booked earlier.

New Colours, New Updates Planned

Currently, new Thar is available in three roof-top configurations- fixed soft-top, soft-top convertible and fixed hard-top. Now, Mahindra is reportedly looking to offer an additional option for rooftop in the form of a convertible hard-top. Images of test mules carrying a convertible hard-top have surfaced on the internet previously. However, the latest images show a test mule with a new Milky white exterior paint.

This paint scheme was previously spotted last month on a different spec model. The new colour option is expected to be introduced as part of an update which will also the addition of a new convertible hard-top variant. On a closer glance at previous spy images, it comes to light that the new hard-top will comprise three removable panels. One covers the front compartment while the remaining two cover the rear section.

In comparison to this, the fixed hard-top derivative has two panels. Another subtle change are the mounting points of the rear windscreen which is slightly different from the one in the current hard-top variants. In the present hard-top models, panels could be removed but the process is a cumbersome one and it voids the warranty given by Mahindra. Fixing it back is not easy either and if re-attached it could easily leak. Hence, it is discouraged by the company.

On the other hand, the new convertible hard-top roof will come with knobs or hooks which will make it easier to remove or re-install the panels. This will allow users to experience best of both worlds. They could enjoy the comforts of a regular commuting vehicle as well as immerse themselves while traveling in the wilderness for a more open-air experience.

New Front Grille

Another important change witnessed in the latest image is the use of a seven-slat front grille instead of a five-slat grille in the regular model. Although a similar seven-slatted grille is already available as an aftermarket accessory. There has been no official word from Mahindra regarding these updates though we could expect to see them in the coming few months.

Other Mahindra Thar Details

With the base trim discontinued (most likely), Mahindra retails the compact off-roader between Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) after a recent hike in prices. It is offered in two engine options and as many transmission options. This includes a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel mill. Both these units could be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.