Mahindra Treo Plus Electric Rickshaw Metal Body Version Launch Price Rs 3.58 L

Mahindra Treo Plus delivers a range of 150 kms on single charge – Charging time is 4 hours 20 minutes

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s premier electric 3-wheeler company, proudly introduces its latest offering: the Treo Plus featuring a durable metal body. This innovation comes in response to invaluable customer feedback, showcasing MLMML’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clientele.

Treo Plus with Metal Body: A Leap in Durability

Priced attractively at Rs 3.58 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Treo Plus with its metal body promises enhanced durability and longevity, ensuring a reliable mode of transportation for both passengers and goods alike. Since its inception in 2018, Mahindra has emerged as a trailblazer in the electric 3-wheeler segment, garnering widespread acclaim for its Treo series.

With over 50,000 units sold to date, the Treo line has become synonymous with reliability and efficiency. These vehicles have collectively traversed an astonishing 1.10 billion kilometers, contributing significantly to environmental sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions by 18,500 metric tonnes. Notably, the Treo series commands an impressive 52% market share in the L5M EV category, underscoring Mahindra’s dominance in the sector.

Treo Plus Specifications at a Glance

The Treo Plus offers a passenger capacity of D+3, making it ideal for urban transportation needs. With an impressively low maintenance cost of 10 paise/km, it stands out as a cost-effective solution for daily commuting. Charging the vehicle is convenient, with a charging time of 4 hours and 20 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime for users. While the ARAI certified range is noted at 167 km, real-world range typically reaches 150 km, subject to driving conditions.

Treo Plus boasts a top speed of 55 km/h on Boost mode, ensuring efficient and swift travel. The vehicle is powered by a lithium-ion battery, offering reliable performance and efficiency at 48 V. Performance remains a cornerstone of the Treo Plus, boasting specifications tailored to meet the demands of modern mobility. Featuring a 10.24 kWh battery capacity, 8 kW power with 42 Nm torque, the Treo Plus delivers an unparalleled driving experience.

With a wheelbase of 2073 mm and Hill Hold Assist, it offers superior stability and control, ensuring safety on every journey. Additionally, buyers of the metal-bodied Treo Plus can avail themselves of a standard 5-year/120,000 km warranty, offering added peace of mind and assurance. With an extensive service network spanning the length and breadth of India, Mahindra remains steadfast in its commitment to providing unparalleled aftersales support.

Affordable Financing Options

Recognizing the importance of affordability and accessibility, Mahindra has collaborated with finance partners to present customers with a range of enticing deals. With extended loan tenures of up to 60 months, financing options of up to 90%, and low down payment schemes, owning a Treo Plus has never been more feasible.

Ms. Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd., expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “At Mahindra, we actively listen to our customers and their satisfaction is our priority. We’re excited to offer customers with more choices with the introduction of the metal bodied Treo. The Treo Metal Body will continue to delight customers with its reliability, lower TCO and help build their micro-entrepreneurship journey.”

In alignment with its customer-centric ethos, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited introduces the UDAY program, providing Treo buyers with a Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover for the first year. This initiative underscores Mahindra’s unwavering dedication to prioritizing customer safety and well-being while fostering a sustainable future.