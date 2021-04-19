Mahindra Treo Zor Electric Three Wheeler (Cargo) Sales Cross 1,000 Units

In 6 months since launch, 1000 units of Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) last mile delivery vehicles have been sold

Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) last mile delivery vehicle have crossed its first 1,000 unit sales milestone. This was achieved in 6 months since launch. This translates into selling on avg of about 5.5 units every day. Sales has enabled the manufacturer to report market share of 59 percent in its segment.

EV adaption is a key focus area for manufacturers. While, this will in time be a common pattern in both commercial and private use, for now, commercial use is boosting India’s electric vehicle journey. In this front, small cargo vehicles are playing a key role. With a large number of e-commerce companies committed to reducing carbon footprint, the switch to electric cargo and delivery vehicles seems a natural choice.

Amazon India fleet

A big boost comes from its place in large-scale fleets. For instance, Amazon India. As recently as February 2021, 100 units of Treo Zor was delivered to the e-commerce giant for use in 7 cities.

For Mahindra, its newest Treo Zor electric three-wheeler (cargo) EV is raking in numbers through its validity as a delivery vehicle. Together, Mahindra Treo range of electric three-wheelers has surpassed the 8,000 units in sales milestone. Use of electric vehicles focuses on reduction in CO2 tailpipe emissions, and Treo For is doing just that.

Payload capacity of 550 kgs

In terms of commercial fleet vehicles, key success pointers include use in multiple applications, load reliability, and cost effectiveness. Treo makes possible savings of more than Rs 60,000/year. Payload capacity is pegged at 550 kgs. In terms of performance, Treo Zor EV offers 8kW and 42 Nm of torque more than a comparable diesel three-wheeler.

Ride comfort has evolved around fatigue free experience owing to Zor’s clutchless automatic transmission. It also comes with the promise of being noiseless, and vibration free. Long wheelbase of 2216 mm and tyres of 30.48 cm add to safety through ride stability.

The lithium-ion battery in use is zero maintenance and is stated to go for 1.5 lakh km, and 3 years / 80,000 km standard warranty. There’s also the option of extending warranty by an additional 2 years / 1 lakh km.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India’s shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last mile electric cargo vehicle.”