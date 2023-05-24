Mahindra XUV100 small SUV spied – Tata Punch rival name trademarked

Mahindra XUV100 small SUV is likely to replace aging KUV100 NXT and rival the likes of Tata Punch and upcoming Hyundai Exter

A pioneer in SUVs, Mahindra is currently leading in D-segment SUVs. Mahindra is the only brand in India that identifies itself as a UV-maker (Utility Vehicle maker). But sales numbers with SUVs are always the highest in the compact segment and sub 4m segment. We’re talking about sales champs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

With XUV300 already in Mahindra’s arsenal to tackle sub 4m SUVs, the company needs to concentrate on compact SUVs and micro SUV segments. The latter is what Mahindra is targeting first. The first test mule ever, surfaced recently. It bears some rugged design traits that Mahindra is known for. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra’s Punch Rival Spotted For The First Time

Mahindra XUV100 test mule was trundling around near Mahindra’s SUV Proving Track (MSPT) in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. It is highly probable that Mahindra is still working on most of its components like headlights and tail lights. Because this test mule donned temporary headlights, front and rear turn indicators and tail lights.

Final production-spec Mahindra XUV100 will feature different headlights, tail lights and turn indicators. Camouflage does its job well, masking most design aspects. That said, we can spot a clamshell bonnet, a wide stance, upright front windscreen. All of these are similar to outgoing XUV300. Sides have sharp doors, similar to XUV300 as well.

Rear tailgate is likely to feature a connected tail light, which is covered with camouflage. A large roof spoiler draws attention too. Rear windshield has an E20 Fuel sticker which is a clear indication that this is not an Mahindra XUV100 EV. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of vehicles beyond the rear door, something similar to XUV300. Some or most of these design traits will possibly make it on the XUV300 facelift in the future.

What will it pack?

This upcoming Mahindra XUV100 small SUV will spiritually replace the aging KUV100 NXT. Mahindra has also trademarked the name XUV100. The same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine with 82 bhp and 115 Nm is likely. Currently, KUV100 only offers a sole 5-speed manual, but an AMT might be in the cards too. Interiors are still in the wraps, but it should get features par for this segment. An electrified version of the same might break covers later named XUV200.

Ever since Punch debuted, it has sold over 2 lakh units. With almost 11,000 units sold in April 2023. This is a tempting segment to crack into. Hyundai will launch Exter on 10th July with multiple segment first new features. Mahindra XUV100 launch is likely to take place in 2024. Prices of Mahindra XUV100 could range in the Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh segment.

