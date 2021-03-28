Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Render Inspired By New Trailblazer

Mahindra is slated to launch a sportier iteration of XUV300 called XUV300 Sportz with a more powerful engine and revised dynamics this year

Mahindra XUV300 made its entry into the subcompact SUV segment of India in 2018. Originally based on Ssangyong Tivoli, the Indian-spec model has been toned down in order to satisfy the sub-4 metre rule for small cars in the country. In almost three years since its launch, competition in the segment has risen quite a few notches higher.

Newer models such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are offering a lot more at a lot less capital. Hence, they become more value for money options. By the end of this year, XUV300 could get an upgrade in order to tackle the strangulating rivalry in the segment. The best possible answer to this is a mid-life facelift.

XUV300 Facelift

For the past few weeks, camouflaged test mules of the Mahindra XUV300 have been spotted multiple times. These are believed to be of the Sportz variant. But it is also possible that these are the facelifted variants.

Mahindra XUV300 facebook group recently got an interesting post from one of their member – Vaibhav. This post is about new-look XUV300. As of now, the source of this digitally imagined XUV300 facelift is not known, however, we can certainly name the source behind this design’s inspiration.

Have a look at the new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer above, and you can surely get an idea. The new Chevy Trailblazer is a compact SUV unlike its namesake in the 2000s which was a much larger SUV rivalling the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Rendered Design

Coming back to the render that has been heavily inspired by the American utility vehicle, while the design looks very tasteful on XUV300, it definitely cannot be used by Mahindra on the production-spec model with so many similarities. For starters, it gets a dual-port grille, a trademark of many models under the Chevrolet brand, thus giving it a multi-layered face and a dimensional appearance. The front end is embellished in chrome with the accent bar and chrome-plated skid plate.

It gets a contemporary dual headlamp setup with projector headlight clusters housed in the bumper with thin LED DRLs strips positioned above it. Its side profile is laced with sharp creases which complement the 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

The crossover received a three-tone paint scheme with a dark navy blue as its primary colour in addition to a white roof and wing mirrors and blacked-out pillars and body claddings on doors and wheel arches. The black roof rail also gives it a feel of a robust utility vehicle.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Changes on the exterior are also expected to resonate inside the cabin as well with a premium layout and more features on offer. Currently, Mahindra XUV300 is offered in two powertrain options including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is good enough for 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner kicks out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both motors can be had with either a six-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.