Mahindra XUV300 Prices April 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 42k

The sub-4m compact SUV XUV300 has witnessed a substantial hike with prices increased by up to Rs 42,000

Mahindra XUV300 was the fourth best-selling model in the company lineup in March 2022. It saw sales of 4,140 units in the past month, a growth of 60.03 percent over 2,587 units sold in March 2021. Currently commanding a 15.12 percent share, the XUV300 has just seen its prices hiked across range (except for the W6 MT variant). Buyers will now have to pay an extra Rs 25,000-42,000 for the XUV300 depending on variant.

Mahindra XUV300 Petrol – Prices April 2022

Starting at the base XUV300 W4 MT variant, the old pricing of Rs 8.16 lakhs has now been increased by Rs 25,000 or 3.06 percent to Rs 8.41 lakhs. The XUV300 W6 MT continues to retail at Rs 9.99 lakhs while the W6 AMT variant sees its price increased to Rs 10.51 lakh, 3.04 percent or Rs 31,000 over earlier price of Rs 10.20 lakh.

The W8 MT variant gets higher pricing by Rs 32,000 to Rs 11.16 lakh as against old price of Rs 10.84 lakh while price of W8 O MT is now Rs 12.38 lakh, Rs 35,000 higher as compared to the Rs 12.03 price tag it carried earlier.

XUV300 W8 O MT DT also gets a Rs 35,000 price hike to Rs 12.53 lakh while the W8 O AMT is increased to Rs 13.06 lakhs, higher by Rs 37,000 over Rs 12.69 lakhs it cost earlier. The top of the line XUV300 W8 O AMT DT is now priced at Rs 13.21 lakh, 2.88 percent increase or Rs 37,000 over earlier pricing of Rs 12.84 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 Diesel – Price Hike April 2022

Following the April 2022 price hike, Mahindra XUV300 diesel lineup sees its prices increase by Rs 30,000 to Rs 42,000 depending on variant. The base W4 MT trim which was earlier priced at Rs 9.30 lakh is now higher by Rs 30,000 or 3.23 percent to Rs 9.60 lakh.

XUV300 W6 MT variant is now at Rs 10.38 lakh, an increase of Rs 39,000 over older pricing of Rs 9.99 lakh while the W6 AMT trim carries the highest price increase of Rs 42,000 to Rs 11.70 lakh from Rs 11.28 lakh it cost earlier. Prices have also been increased for the XUV300 W8 MT with sun-roof by Rs 36,000 to Rs 12.41 lakh and the W8 O MT by Rs 38,000 to Rs 13.23 lakh.

W8 O MT DT gets a Rs 38,000 price increase to Rs 13.38 lakh while the W8 OAMT and W8 O AMT DT see pricing increased by Rs 40,000 to Rs 13.92 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh respectively. Apart from increase in prices, the company has not introduced any update either in terms of features or engine specifications on the XUV300. All prices above are ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300 engine options include – a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine making 109 hp power and 200 Nm torque. It also has a 1.5 liter 4 cylinder diesel engine making 115 hp power and 300Nm torque. Mahindra is also planning to launch a facelifted XUV300 either by end of 2022 or in early 2023. It is scheduled to come in with revised exterior design and a new 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine.