Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Launch Date 6th Sep – Nexon EV Rival

Mahindra XUV400 Electric is around 200mm longer than XUV300 and hence the bump in its name

Mahindra is on the run to be one of India’s largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturing companies. After multiple teasers, Mahindra has finally unveiled 5 electric SUVs that are completely distinct and different from each other. Three of them will fall under BE (Born Electric) branding and the other two will fall under XUV branding.

But apart from the five that Mahindra revealed, there is a sixth electric SUV that is closer to launch than other five. We are of course talking about the Mahindra XUV400 Electric which is not likely to be based on the newly developed ‘INGLO’ EV platform that was showcased yesterday. But going with Mahindra’s new naming strategy, XUV400 Electric may become XUV.e4.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Launch

The Chennai-based company has not confirmed the XUV.e4 name. But it fits into Mahindra’s current naming scheme. Also, the launch date is set for launch on 6th Sep. It will be slightly longer than XUV300 as it is an EV and doesn’t have to hit the 4-metre length holy grail.

So instead, it will retain Ssangyong Tivoli’s original dimensions which is around 4.2m long. XUV300 was a chopped-up Ssangyong Tivoli. Hence proportions on XUV300 were compromised, especially the ridiculously low boot space. But that will be fixed with XUV400 as it is longer.

We recently spotted a test mule on Indian roads while heavily camouflaged. But we could immediately recognise it as XUV300 Electric concept which Mahindra had showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It had a similar headlight design and also boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. Production-spec XUV400 Electric will accommodate practical bulbs replacing the futuristic LED lights in the concept vehicle.

Specs & Price

Mahindra had stated before that XUV400 Electric will source high-energy-dense NMC cells from LG Chem. NMC cells are superior to the cylindrical LFP cells found on Nexon EV Prime and EV Max. But from when it announced the INGLO platform on which future BE and XUV electric SUVs will be based, they got LFP cells sourced from Volkswagen.

If Mahindra sticks to NMC cells, XUV400 Electric might be more powerful and have a longer range than Tata’s EVs. In effect, we can expect around 150 bhp of power and over 400 km of range from a single charge which is in line with Nexon EV Max, its main rival. In terms of features, Mahindra is likely to blow Tata’s products out of the water.

We say this because, in yesterday’s event held at Oxfordshire, Mahindra has shown a very futuristic approach to its upcoming electric SUVs. XUV.e8, which is based on XUV700 now gets three horizontal screens instead of two on the latter. Going by that logic, XUV400 Electric or XUV.e4 will have a lot more futuristic and tech-laden interiors than ICE-powered XUV300 on which it is likely to be based.

As of now, Nexon EV Prime prices start at Rs. 14.99 lakh and get a 30.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 312 km. Whereas, Nexon EV Max prices start at Rs. 18.34 lakh (both prices ex-sh) and 40.5 kWh with a claimed range of 437 km taking Tata to the top spot in 4W EV sales chart. Will Mahindra XUV400 Electric be the disruptor?