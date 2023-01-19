Mahindra XUV500 Modified Into XUV700 – Full Front Change

This XUV500 modified to XUV700 looks legit when viewed head on and it is from the sides where the differences come into effect

Do you own a Mahindra XUV500 and have booked a Mahindra XUV700? Is your waiting period higher than a year? You don’t have patience to wait that long for your new XUV700? There is another way to get XUV700 immediately with your XUV500. No, this is not a special exchange scheme by Mahindra. But a hack job.

One that is convincing enough as demonstrated by this owner below. As revealed by Saurabh.kmph and Nashik Exotics, an XUV500 owner from Nashik is converting his XUV500 to look like XUV700. We have seen XUV500’s main rival Tata Aria being converted to Hexa, which was an easier job as compared to this. Let’s take a look.

XUV500 Modified Into XUV700

Tata Hexa which was launched in 2017, was basically the same car as Aria. There were very few changes in terms of front and rear bumpers, headlights, taillights, bonnet and the likes. So, it was relatively easy to modify an Aria to Hexa. This is because the silhouette of both Aria and Hexa were the same and it was just bolt-on parts, while headlights took some mending and tinkering.

This job of transforming an XUV500 to XUV700 is a rather tedious one. We say this because XUV500 and XUV700 are completely different vehicles. Yes. The underlying skateboard is a modified version of XUV500’s. But every single square inch of XUV500’s body was changed when XUV700 was conceived. Which was a good thing.

Mahindra XUV500 gets modified to look like XUV700 Dope or nope ? Source – saurabh.kmph / nashik_exotics pic.twitter.com/zECKj6eZ2v — RushLane (@rushlane) January 19, 2023

If we take a look at a picture of XUV500 and XUV700 standing side by side, we can see that basic silhouettes along with all the lines and shapes are starkly different on XUV700. This makes this job a lot tougher as panel lines and bumper lines won’t match. In jobs like this, skill of the modder is the deciding factor as he needs to mend the panels to align and look cohesive.

Also, mod jobs like this are tougher to maintain as there are no replacement parts from OEM. All the tussle that this modder has been through while making this for the first time, has to be repeated every time there is a slight accident or needs a change of body parts.

Full Front Change, LED Headlights

For this XUV500 converted to XUV700, this modder from Nashik has used OEM parts from Mahindra. This looks legit and when looked at from front can be passable as the real deal for untrained eyes. Width on both XUV500 and XUV700 is the same at 1890 mm which helps in laying out the bumper and headlights.

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the hottest SUVs in India due to its tech-laden features list. There is an insane waiting period on XUV700 which would be why people turn to hack jobs like this. Or making yourself look like an XUV700 owner at a comparatively very little cost.

