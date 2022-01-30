In its stock form, Mahindra XUV700 is available as a front-wheel-drive SUV as standard with the option of an AWD setup in the top-spec AX7 trim

Mahindra has struck gold with the launch of the new XUV700 a few months back. Demand for the SUV has resulted in an unprecedented number of bookings which has led to a waiting period of more than 20 months. The company is currently sitting at a backlog of almost one lakh bookings

The company recently marked a special occasion on India’s 73rd Republic Day when it announced successful deliveries of 14,000 units of XUV700. Barring a few, most auto experts and buyers have concluded that XUV700 is one good-looking car. What stands out are its SUV-ish proportions which match well with the crossover-like styling.

Mahindra XUV700 6×6 Pickup Truck

However, designers have their own imagination and often put it to good use when displaying their own versions of a production model. Similarly, a 6×6 version of XUV700 has been digitally imagined by a visual artist named Amogh (@amgstop). The design artist has visualised XUV700 as a lifestyle pickup truck with a 6×6 drivetrain ready to take on everything that comes its way.

Starting upfront, the face of XUV700 has been kept intact with the same grille and headlights. Side profile, however, sees a massive change with a redesigned layout consisting of massive off-road tyres wrapped around wide and chunky alloy wheels. Like the stock XUV700, the massive wheel arches are covered with thick plastic claddings coloured black.

The larger wheels and a lift in suspension kit have resulted in an increased ground clearance of the Mahindra XUV700 6×6 Luxury Pickup. The vehicle has been stretched beyond the C-pillar and the third row has been removed and replaced by a large loading bay. Rear wheel arches have been elongated as well, to accommodate an additional axle and an extra pair of wheels.

Large part of the loading bed is occupied by two spare wheels with belt straps securing them in place, just like rally cars in Dakar Rally. The remaining part of the tail section gets the same setup with an identical pair of boomerang-shaped LED tail lights, twin-peaks logo on the tailgate and lower part of the stock tailgate. The rear end also features a unique dual-tip exhaust pipe that looks good.

A thick chrome lining running across the shoulder of the Mahindra XUV700 6×6 Luxury Pickup along the window sills on each side enhances the SUV’s overall appeal. Other notable modifications include a custom roof rack and auxiliary LED light bars above the front windscreen. As menacing and purposeful it looks, such an iteration of XUV700 is not expected to come out anytime in the future.

XUV700: Price & Variants

Mahindra offers XUV700 at a price between Rs 12.95 lakh and Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two broad categories namely MX and AX (AdrenoX). The latter is further divided into three sub-trims: AX3, AX5, and AX7.