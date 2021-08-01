Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Intelligent Features, New Logo – Official Teaser

Mahindra has released a new teaser of their upcoming XUV700 SUV – It details the intelligent new features, as well as gives a hint at their new logo

With each day passing, buzz around the new Mahindra XUV700 continues to increase. A few hours after the first undisguised photos of the new XUV700 leaked on the internet, Mahindra released a new official teaser. This time, it details the AdrenoX powered intelligent features.

Along with that, it also gives a hint at the new Mahindra logo, which will debut with XUV700. Though the logo was not part of the teaser. In fact Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX teaser tries to hide the logo. It is missing from steering wheel, and also from the other slides. But with a bit of editing of the screenshots from official teaser, we do get an idea of how new Mahindra logo will be looking on the 2021 XUV700 upon launch.

Mahindra AdrenoX

Mahindra has developed a new intelligent system called AdrenoX. It is what they are calling their operating system of the car. From handling voice activated commands to open and close sunroof (SkyRoof), to delivering 3D surround sound via Sony audio system, the AdrenoX will be much in action.

The new Mahindra XUV700 teaser also gives a good look at the dashboard as well as at the UI of infotainment and instrument cluster screens. The interiors does look premium and so does the AdrenoX powered infotainment system. Take a look at the official teaser below.

Also seen are drive modes called – Zip, Zap, Zoom or Custom. Yes, that is what the drive modes in Mahindra XUV700 will be called. Drive modes will only be offered with diesel engine.

Smart Door Handles, Personalized Safety Updates

The new XUV700 will receive pop out smart door handles as another one of its segment first features. This new design will see the door handles fit flush within the bodywork giving the upcoming SUV a more premium appeal.

Such door handles are usually seen on more premium cars such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Aston Martin DBX and on some Tesla and Jaguar offerings. These new door handles will pop out when the SUV is unlocked or when the key is in the proximity of the vehicle and retract into place once the vehicle is moved or parked.

Personalized voice alerts for over-speeding is also being touted by Mahindra for the new XUV700 and is just one of the many safety features promised on the 3 row, 7 seater SUV. This means that you can record and play safety alerts in the voice of your loved one wherein a familiar voice plays back to remind the driver to slow down.

This is unlike the monotonous beep sound that emits from other cars when they pass the speed limit of 80 km/h and 120 km/h mark. This is being offered essentially as a feel good safety feature adding to the the overall experience of the new XUV700. Safety equipment will also include multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control and Level 1 autonomous technology with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).