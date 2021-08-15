Mahindra XUV700 AX7L 7 Seater Automatic Top Variant Walkaround – Interiors, Exteriors

Top of the line Mahindra XUV700 variant is AX7 – The L suffix is most likely for those variants which will be sold as 7 seater

Mahindra had launched the first gen XUV500 back in Sep 2011 at a starting price of Rs 10.8 lakh. In Aug 2021, they have launched XUV700 at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh. XUV700 is the next gen of XUV500. In spite of being a new generation SUV, launched 10 years after its first gen, the price difference between the 2 generations of XUVs is not even 1.2 lakhs.

At that time, XUV had become an instant hit. Same is the case expected with the new gen XUV700, and the pricing has made sure of that. Though official bookings have not opened, select dealers have started accepting XUV700 bookings unofficially. Mahindra is yet to announce the start of bookings for XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in two trims of MX and AX. The latter is further divided into variants of AX3, AX5 and AX7. All variants are expected to be offered as 5 seater and 7 seater.

There is no 6 seater option as of now. Mahindra XUV700 6 seater variant is expected to be launched at a later date. Below is the walkaround video of top of the line Mahindra XUV700 AX7L 7 Seater automatic variant.

The prices revealed by Mahindra, are all for 5 seater XUV700 manual variants. MX petrol costs Rs 11.99 lakh, MX diesel costs Rs 12.49 lakh, AX3 petrol costs Rs 13.99 lakh and AX5 petrol costs Rs 14.99 lakh. Prices of top of the line AX7 variant has not been revealed. Neither have they revealed prices of automatic variants or the 7 seater variants.

Mahindra XUV700 Features

Mahindra XUV700 MX – 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment, 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster, Android Auto, Smart Door handles, LED Taillamp, Steering mounted Switches, Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator, Day Night IRVM, R17 Steel Wheels.

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 – Offered over MX. Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster, Amazon Alexa Built-In, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features, 6 Speakers and Sound Staging, LED DRL and Front fog Lamps, R17 Steel Wheels with covers.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 – Offered over AX3. Skyroof (largest sunroof in segment), R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Curtain Airbags, LED Clear-view Headlamps, Sequential turn indicators, Cornering lamps.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 – Offered over AX5. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Driver Drowsiness Alert, Smart Clean Zone, Dual Zone Climate Control, R18 Diamond Cut Alloy, Leatherette Seat, Leather Steering & Gear lever, 6-Way Power seat with Memory, Side Airbags.