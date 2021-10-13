Mahindra XUV700 Creates Record – 4 SUVs Drive 17,000 Kms In 24 Hrs

Mahindra XUV700 has broken the national record for the 24-hour endurance test – 4 Units Of XUV700 have covered more than 17k kms in under 24 hours

It has barely been a couple of weeks since Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700. The SUV has managed to get off a dream start. It has also been breaking all sorts of records as the first batch of 25,000 units were sold within an hour while the next 25k units were sold within the 2 hours of booking window.

After bookings crossed 50k mark, Mahindra had to close bookings of mid-size SUV for a few minutes. The booking windows are open once again. Although it seems there is no stopping XUV700 as it has made yet another significant achievement.

Endurance Record Broken

The mid-size SUV has now shattered the national 24-hour endurance record by clocking over 4,000 kms; at an average speed of 170-180 kmph. The test was conducted at the newly commissioned Mahindra’s SUV Proving Track just outside Chennai. Four variants of XUV700 took part in this endurance test and interestingly, every one of them clocked over 4,000 kms in the 24-hour period.

Getting into details, two units of the SUV were petrol and two were powered by a diesel engine. The petrol XUV700 with a manual gearbox was able to achieve a distance of 4,232.01 kms while the petrol automatic variant recorded 4,155.65 kms.

On the other hand, the diesel-powered variant mated to a manual gearbox covered the most distance by clocking 4,384.7 kms while the oil burner with an automatic transmission registered 4256.12 km in the stipulated 24 hours. Together, the 4 SUVs have managed to drive a total of over 17,027 kms in under 24 hours.

Mahindra XUV700 Record Drive – Details of event

XUV700 also became the first SUV to hold this coveted honour. The previous record for a 24-hour endurance test in India was 3,161 km which was set in 2016. The cars were driven for continuous 24 hours at a stretch at high speed with quick stopovers for fuel and driver change.

During the exercise, the average speed of all SUVs was kept in the range of 170-180 kmph. Apart from the national 24-hour endurance record, 80 more records were broken during this exercise.

The event was organised by EVO India while records were validated and verified by India Book of Records. The endurance test took place under stringent regulations and observation of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. The test SUVs were driven by some keen experts and enthusiasts from the automotive fraternity.

Engine, Transmission Options

Mahindra offers two engine options on XUV700- a 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both engine options are married to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is offered with a front-wheel drive as standard with the option of an AWD system in the top-spec diesel trim.