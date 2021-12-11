Mahindra XUV700 Dec 2021 Buyers Get March 2023 Delivery Date

Mahindra XUV700 demands continues to be on the rise despite of increasing waiting period – New delivery dates are for 2023

Mahindra XUV700 was launched earlier this year on 14th Aug, when prices of select variants were revealed. Bookings opened on 7th Oct. Within 3 hours of bookings window being open, 50k people had booked the new Mahindra SUV. This was not only a new record for Mahindra, but also for the Indian passenger car industry. Never had a car received such a response in a 3 hour booking window.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Periods

Huge demand is directly proportional to long waiting periods. Bigger the demand, longer the wait. And in these times of global parts shortage faced by auto industry, waiting period gets amplified by a lot more margin.

Even those customers who booked the XUV700 on 1st day, are getting delivery date of H2 2022. What is even more surprising is that the demand reduces to die down. With booking numbers of XUV700 continuing to rise, waiting period is also on the rise.

As per Mahindra XUV700 owners group, many customers who have booked the SUV recently, are now getting delivery dates of Feb 2023 / March 2023. Obviously those who booked are not at all happy with this kind of wait period. This is probably the first time a 2023 delivery date has been given to those who are booking Mahindra XUV700.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been relentless to the global auto industry which is reeling under its effects. As things appear to ease out, another crisis has become the roadblock for the recovery of the automobile sector. The shortage of semiconductor chips has affected worldwide production of automobiles across various segments.

It is now starting to take a toll on the revenue of all auto companies affected by this semiconductor crisis. XUV700 top variant has among the highest no of these chips. Among its features are electronic parking brake, hill hold, automatic climate control, large panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, ADAS, 6-way adjustable powered seat, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, driver drowsiness alert system, built-in Alexa and much more.

Primary competitors of the XUV700 include models like Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, MG Hector Plus and Jeep Compass. Thanks to the aggressive pricing of the XUV700, its competition also includes models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The SUV was launched at an initial introductory pricing of INR 11.99 lakhs – 19.79 lakhs. However, post the initial 25K bookings, the base price of the entry level trim now stands at INR 12.49 lakhs.

Waiting Period Of Other Mahindra Cars

Speaking of demand, Mahindra in recent months has been riding on a high wave of demand led by the new generation Thar which was launched last year. The company currently has over 39,000 impending orders for the compact off-roader which has pushed the waiting period to 10 months. XUV300 has over 10,000 bookings with a two-month waiting period.

For Scorpio, the waiting period is 45 days with impending orders of 6,000 orders. The company’s highest-selling product, Bolero, has over 4,000 bookings yet to be cleared.