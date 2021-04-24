Mahindra XUV700 Gets Dual Tone Alloys – Spied Testing With XUV500

Upon its launch, the new Mahindra XUV700 will compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus

The new generation Mahindra XUV500 has been getting spied for years now. Numerous spy shots of the upcoming SUV have been posted online. Ideally, by this time, it should have been running on our roads in the final production-spec avatar.

However, it continues to run on our roads, albeit only in the form of pre-production testing prototypes. Only recently, it was revealed that Mahindra will be renaming the next-gen XUV500 as XUV700. This gave us a clear indication that the manufacturer wants to retail both models alongside each other.

Comparison between XUV700, XUV500 mules

In relation to that, a new-gen XUV700 prototype was spotted testing alongside its older sibling in Chennai. Both models are seen donning a red coloured registration plate suggesting they test vehicles.

The test mule of XUV700 was wrapped under a heavy camouflage while XUV500 was in its production-spec version wearing a white paint scheme. The latest spy shots are credited to Gideon Tony. Going by the images, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference between the two models.

Both SUVs carry a similar crossover-ish silhouette, however, the new XUV700 has a slightly more sloping roofline towards the rear. Though the glass area of side profiles in both models seem to be similar.

The test mules are even seen riding on similarly designed spoke alloy wheels. Top spec XUV700 will be seen with diamond cut dual tone alloys. Another major difference spotted, is that the older model gets a single-pane electric sunroof while the new XUV700 gets a large panoramic sunroof.

Finer details of variations in exterior styling could be visualised only when the two models are spotted close to each other side by side or when the new XUV700 is revealed in its final-spec production-spec form. Apart from exterior styling, interiors of cabins between the two SUVs are also expected to have stark differences. This includes the layout of the front cockpit and centre console as well as expected features on offer.

Expected Features, Powertrains on offer

Internally codenamed W601, the new-gen XUV700 is expected to be loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, powered driver’s seat and much more. However, the most significant addition is expected to be Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS) which will offer safety features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking assist, emergency braking and lane departure warning to name a few.

It will be offered with two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Both powertrains can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive setup will be offered as optional in the higher trims.