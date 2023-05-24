Mahindra XUV700 fire because of aftermarket illuminated scuff plates, ambient lights

Mahindra claims that the XUV700 which caught fire had multiple aftermarket accessories, which tampered vehicle’s original electrical wiring

Recently, a Mahindra XUV700 caught fire. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media. Some even questioned the company’s manufacturing and engineering prowess. Mahindra has dealt with this incident professionally and now revealed more details.

Mahindra concluded its thorough investigation yesterday. Mahindra engineers have found aftermarket illuminated scuff plates and four ambient lighting modules installed in the said XUV700 which caught fire. The owner got these aftermarket accessories in his vehicle by tampering with the vehicle’s electricals, which caused an electrical short, resulting in a fire.

Mahindra XUV700 Fire Accident Investigated

This comes as a surprise as the owner had claimed on twitter that his 6-month-old vehicle was completely stock (in factory condition), which was not the case as revealed by Mahindra’s investigation. The said vehicle comes with a diesel engine. It was being driven on Jaipur highway when this incident took place.

According to the owner, his XUV700 started to emit smoke all of a sudden while running. Smoke reached interiors too and all occupants evicted the car and later it caught fire. Fortunately, none of the occupants faced any kinds of burns or injuries.

Mahindra’s official statement

The company stated “Investigators have recorded evidence of the user having fitted after-market illuminated scuff plates and four ambient lighting modules by tampering with the original wiring circuit of the vehicle. The additional wiring connections which are not originally engineered have been connected to existing electrical points causing the thermal incident. The owner has been informed of our findings via email”.

Statement further read, “At Mahindra, we design and manufacture our products with the highest standards of safety. We urge users not to modify the original wiring circuits of vehicles as it may compromise safety over a period. We would like to assure our customers that their safety remains our utmost priority”.

How not to modify your vehicle with aftermarket accessories

This recent fire incident is a stellar example of how not to modify your vehicle with aftermarket accessories. When a manufacturer launches a vehicle, it is engineered in a certain way to provide an optimum set of features for the intended price. That said, there will be electrical provisions for official accessories by OEM to dealers.

Company designs them to work with the intended car keeping in mind its electrical circuits and capabilities without need for wire cuts. These involve couplers. These don’t jeopardize the original electrical systems. Vehicle owners should confine aftermarket accessories to stuff that doesn’t require tampering with their vehicle’s electronics. Owners should be aware of repercussions of their actions and decisions regarding their vehicles. Sticking to OEM accessories is probably the best bet.