Mahindra XUV700 First Batch Spied At Dealer Yard – Bookings Open Soon

XUV700 production is underway at the company plant in Pune – First batch of XUV700 for display / test drive have started to arrive at dealers

Mahindra announced the launch of XUV700 back on 14th Aug 2021. It is then that the price of a few variants of XUV700 were announced. But there has been no clarity on the date when bookings will officially open, nor when deliveries will start. XUV700 full price list is also not available yet.

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive And Bookings

But all these unanswered questions are expected to be answered soon. First batch of Mahindra XUV700 SUVs have started arriving at dealers. And these are not the Freedom Drive units which are currently on an all India tour. These are the test drive / display units which you will soon get to experience at a dealership near you.

As per dealers, bookings of the new Mahindra XUV700 are expected to start on 7th Oct. Though some dealers are already accepting unofficial bookings. Deliveries of Mahindra XUV700 is expected to start from Nov 2021. Waiting period is expected to be up to 6-8 months.

Waiting period is expected to be huge as there is a huge demand for the XUV700 already. All thanks to attractive pricing and many segment first / best in class features. Production is not expected to match demand, as there is a global shortage of semi-conductor chips. This will add to the already high waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700 is priced starting from Rs 11.99 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 12.49 lakh for diesel variants. It is being presented in two trim levels of MX trim and AX that includes the AX3, AX5, and AX7.

Mahindra XUV700 Features

Dual Screen Setup – The XUV700 gets a dual screen setup. This includes a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. However, this is only offered on the AX variants while the base MX trim receives an 8 inch infotainment touchscreen along with a 7 inch instrument cluster.

AdrenoX Connect – This is connected car technology that has been introduced on the XUV700, is developed to offer premium features and technology in partnership with Amazon Alexa, Sony, Visteon, and Bosch. It gets over 60 connected features along with integrated Amazon Alexa voice control system, wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) – Mahindra XUV700 will be the first SUV in the segment to offer ADAS. This feature is reserved for the top AX7 variant and includes safety features such as forward collision alert, autonomous braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. It also includes traffic signal recognition, driver drowsiness detection system and personalized Safety Alert which alerts the driver if he exceeds the speed limit.

Seating And Skyroof– The XUV700 is presented in 6 and 7 seater options. The 6 seater gets captain seats in the middle row while there are bench seats in the 7 seater variant. Mahindra calls its sunroof a ‘skyroof’ as it is the largest in its segment measuring 1360mm x 870mm. This skyroof can be operated via voice command.

Smart Filter Technology (VR-LED) – This technology makes its way onto the new XUV700 cleaning the air in the cabin and eliminating odour, dust, micro allergens and pathogens. This feature is particularly vital considering the present pandemic situation in the country.

Other Features – The driver gets a 6 way power adjustable seat with memory function. This is a feature that is offered in vehicles in a higher segment. XUV700 gets dual zone climate control allowing passengers at the front and rear to select their optimum temperatures in their areas thus ensuring that everyone is comfortable. Safety equipment includes a total of 7 airbags that comprise dual front airbags, curtain airbags, side airbags and driver side knee airbag.

Petrol and Diesel engine options – XUV700 is powered by both petrol and diesel engines said to be the most powerful in its segment. The 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine makes 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. The 2.2 liter turbocharged diesel unit offers 155 hp power and 360 Nm torque on the MX variant going up to 185 hp power and 450 Nm torque on the AX trim. It gets front and all wheel drive options and four driving modes of Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom.

