Mahindra XUV700 Global Debut Countdown Starts – 7 Days To Go

Mahindra XUV700 is all set to make its global debut on 15th August – Launch will take place at a later date

Finally, there is a date. And it is official. Mahindra XUV700 SUV is all set to make its global debut on 15th August. Ahead of that, the company has started countdown towards the same, on their official website.

With the debut of the Mahindra XUV700 coming closer, more details of the upcoming SUV are surfacing regularly. Latest updates suggest that while the top of the line XUV700 will be a fully loaded product, what is interesting is the fact that even the entry-level trims of the XUV 700 will have a sizeable feature list to boast about.

Recent spyshots of a lower-end XUV 700 suggests that the trim will still be getting the much talked about Mercedes Benz inspired dual screen set up, which would include a digital driver’s display and an infotainment system. It will also be getting an electronic air-conditioning system, basically a FATC unit, dual tone alloys, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat and headlamps with high-beam assist.

The above mentioned features will help Mahindra to justify the starting price of the XUV700 and position it as a premium product in its set of offerings. Some features which the lower end trims will miss out upon include electronic parking brake, cruise control etc.

Powertrain

The XUV700 will be offered in two engine options, which would include a 2 litre Turbo Petrol motor and a tried and tested 2.2 litre mHawk Turbo diesel engine. Both the engines will be sold in highest states of tune, i.e., highest power delivery when compared with other Mahindra products. Expect the petrol mill to deliver over 200 PS and the diesel motor to deliver over 185 PS.

While the lower-end trims will miss out on the AWD feature, the higher end trims will be getting the AWD functionality as well, which will be a class leading feature. Transmission options will include 6 speed AT and 6 speed MT gearboxes.

Safety

With the increasing focus towards Safety, Mahindra has reportedly tried to ensured that the XUV 700 manages a high safety rating. Mahindra is expecting that the SUV will be able to achieve a 5-star GNCAP safety rating and is extremely confident of at least a 4-star rating. The XUV 700 is based upon an all new monocoque structure and will come equipped with features like multiple airbags, EBD, ABS, and even Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Post its launch, the XUV 700 will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Thanks to its positioning, it is also expected to be competing with the likes of Hyundai Tuscon and Jeep Compass.

Debut and Launch

The debut of the XUV 700 will be on 15th August’21. Post the debut, the launch is expected to take place on 2nd October’21, coincidentally following the same time line as the Thar did last year in 2020. Deliveries of new Mahindra XUV700 are expected to start later this year or early next year.