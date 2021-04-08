Mahindra XUV700 Is The Name Of New Gen XUV500 – Official Name Reveal

A range of segment-first features could help next-gen XUV regain the ‘bestseller’ tag

2020 was a promising year for Mahindra, as its next-gen Thar turned out to be a runaway success with bookings of more than 40k and waiting period of up to ten months. This year too, Mahindra will be aiming to achieve something similar with next-gen XUV500, which has been officially christened as the XUV700.

As may be recalled, XUV500 was among the first products to be launched in the mid-size SUV segment in the country. It had emerged a bestseller from day 1 (back in 2011), with advance bookings of more than 18 months.

In recent times, however, XUV500 has been trailing behind new rivals such as MG Hector, Tata Harrier, etc. Next-gen XUV500 could help boost sales, as it is expected to get a range of segment-first features including level 1 autonomous driver assistance tech.

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 – XUV700 Official Name Reval

Today, Mahindra officially revealed the name of thier new SUV. What was expected to be called as new gen XUV500, has been christened as the XUV700. This is probably because Mahindra has plans to continue selling the existing XUV500 in its existing format, alongside the new gen XUV700.

It is expected that Mahindra could commence production of new-gen XUV5700 in the coming weeks. Delays, if any, are likely due to global shortage of semiconductors. Moreover, Mahindra will be sourcing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and instrument cluster from suppliers in China and South Korea. This could also impact launch timelines in case there are delays on the supply side. As per estimates, new XUV700 will be launched in the period between Q2-Q3 2021.

Another advantageous factor for new XUV700 is that it could get its NCAP crash safety certification prior to its launch. If the SUV can score 4-star or 5-star safety rating, it could influence customer purchase decisions in a positive manner. The task should not be difficult for new XUV700, as Mahindra already has 5-star rated XUV300 and 4-star rated Marazzo in its portfolio.

Next-gen XUV700 powertrain options

It is expected that next-gen XUV700 will have two powertrain options, a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. These are the same BS6 engines, as available with all-new Thar. However, power and torque output may be adjusted for next-gen XUV700.

For both engines, customers will have the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Mahindra is likely to offer AWD option in some of the top-spec variants of all-new XUV700.

Next-gen Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 15-22 lakh. It will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, newly launched Tata Safari, and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar (7-seat Creta).