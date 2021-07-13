Mahindra XUV700 Maroon Brown Colour, Logo Leaks – Biker Peels Camo In A Scuffle On Road

Mahindra XUV700 will receive a new safety feature called ‘Auto Booster headlamps’ offering enhanced night visibility as the SUV crosses 80 km/h

Mahindra is actively testing the new XUV700, a 7 seater SUV, that will go on sale in India just ahead of the festive season. Launch is expected to take place in the month of October 2021. It is being seen as a replacement to the XUV500 but with more premium features and added safety equipment.

Engine Options

The Mahindra XUV700 that will enter series production at the company plant in Chakan, near Pune. It will be offered with two engine options. These are 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter turbo diesel unit. Transmission options on offer are 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic.

Petrol turbo engine is expected to deliver best in class 200 hp while the diesel motor will deliver abour 185 hp. Top spec models could also receive AWD option while FWD will be offered as standard. The automaker has also indicated that there would be a fully electric powertrain or a hybrid model in the future.

New Colour / Logo

A new video has surfaced online, credit to Pranav Nath & Dj Varun / Motorbeam. As per this, “Mahindra XUV700 prototype hits a bike while driving down from Mount Abu. In a quarrel with the XUV700 driver, the rider peels off some camouflage revealing deep maroon colour and Mahindra logo.” This brown shade is expected to be called Mystic Copper upon launch. It was reported that the XUV700 will come with new Mahindra logo. But that is not the case with this test mule.

Mahindra XUV700 prototype hits a bike while driving down from Mount Abu. In a quarrel with the XUV700 driver, the rider peels off some camouflage revealing deep maroon colour and Mahindra logo. Video by Pranav Nath & Dj Varun. pic.twitter.com/OriKZ0bBuw — MotorBeam (@MotorBeam) July 13, 2021

All New Features

The first gen XUV500 set new benchmarks when it was launched in 2011. In 2021, the XUV700 is all set to do the same. Mahindra has already started sharing official teaser videos via their social media handles – revealing some of the features.

One of them is ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’. This is a special and first in segment feature, that automatically switches on added lights once the vehicle goes past the 80 km/h speed limit at night. The video highlights the headlamp with and without the Auto Boost feature and the difference is quite evident.

This feature is being added as at higher speeds, the driver generally gets less time to react to oncoming vehicles or other obstacles on the road and the extra lighting, especially at night, works to advantage. This Auto Booster feature throws the light further into the distance ahead of the vehicle giving the driver quicker reaction time, thereby enhancing safety.

Mahindra XUV700 is said to receive features such a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, a powered driver seat and connected car technology. It will also receive Level 1 Autonomous Technology with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety equipment as front and curtain airbags, autonomous emergency braking and cruise control. ABS, EBD, ESP and ISOFIX mounts will be offered as standard.