Mahindra XUV700 MX Base Variant Arrives At Dealer – First Look

Mahindra XUV700 is presented in two series of MX and AdrenoX (AX) – MX is the base variant, which has now arrived at dealer yard

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular cars in its segment that have been launched in India this year. Demand is high to the extent that the company has not been able to keep up and waiting period, that extends up to December 2022 for some variants.

Mahindra XUV700 is presented in 5 and 7 seater options and is broadly classified into two series – MX and AdrenoX (AX). Sameerfication has uploaded a walkaround video drawing our attention to the plethora of features offered on the base MX (5 seater) variant.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Walkaround

Mahindra XUV700 MX is offered in a choice of petrol as well as diesel engine option. Petrol MX XUV700 is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, while its diesel variant is priced at 12.99 lakh. Prices are ex-sh. At this price, it undercuts rivals by a good enough margin. Considering it is a base variant, it is pretty loaded with features.

MX variant, with its value-for-money quotient comes in with a central locking system. The fob key sports the new Mahindra logo. Its front end is seen with halogen headlamps but is devoid of DRLs and fog lamp. It receives a 7 slat front grille and its lower bumper is finished in black/silver. Though there is no front camera offered on the XUV700 MX, there is provision in case customers wish to get one installed.

XUV700 MX rides on steel wheels fitted with 235/65/R17 tyres. The higher spec models ride on 18 inch alloy wheels. The ORVMs get a gloss black finish with turn indicators. Flush finished door handles, roof rails, and antenna and at the rear LED tail lamps, rear indicators and high mounted stop lamp are also seen in the video. Boot is huge, and also houses a spare wheel.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Interiors

One of the biggest USP of the new XUV700 is its interiors. It has spacious interiors that comfortable seat up to 5 passengers – offering sufficient head, shoulder and leg room. The seats are fabric finished and offer excellent under thigh support. There are adjustable head rests for passengers at the rear along with AC vents and power windows.

The dual tone dashboard houses its infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and a part-analogue instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen. Height adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs and tilt adjustable steering are also among its features. Safety is via dual front airbags, speed sensitive door locks and ISOFIX mounting points. It has a 5 star Global NCAP safety rating.

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 2 liter turbo petrol engine making 200 hp power and a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 155 hp and 185 hp power. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and automatic gearbox options and it is only the top spec diesel automatic variant that get an optional All Wheel Drive system.

