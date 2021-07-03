Mahindra XUV700 Overspeeding Safety Feature Will Notify Driver Via Personalized Voice Message

Upon its launch, Mahindra XUV700 will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar

There has been plenty of murmurs around the new generation XUV500 which will be rechristened as XUV700 in its latest avatar. While its launch date keeps getting pushed further, new developments about the upcoming SUV arise from every corner. It is already known that the new XUV700 will offer some of the class-leading features.

Now it has come to light that the upcoming mid-size SUV will also lead the segment in safety as well. As per the latest teaser video shared by Mahindra, new XUV700 will comes with personalized safety feature.

Overspeeding is one of the biggest reason behind fatal crashes and India is among the top countries in the world to register highest road fatalities. XUV700 is going to be the most powerful SUV in its segment. Keeping all this in mind, Mahindra has devised an all new safety feature which could prove to be effective.

We already have a safety system in cars sold in India – which will notify drivers when they cross 80 kmph and another one when they cross 120 kmph. In the Mahindra XUV700, this feature has been personalized. Instead of a ‘beep’ sound, when your car overspeeds, the car will instead deliver a personalized message to slow down, in the voice of your loved one’s.

Features on offer

As mentioned earlier, the new XUV700 will offer plenty of new features such as a panoramic sunroof, a Head-Up display, connected car technology and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) functionality to name a few. ADAS will offer semi-autonomous safety features such as parking assist, lane-keeping assist, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and many more.

The highlight of the cabin will be a dual-screen setup inspired by Mercedes Benz’ MBUX setup comprising a large infotainment touchscreen display and a fully digital instrument console. It will also offer the segment largest sunroof which Mahindra calls ‘Skyroof’. While the new XUV700 is scheduled to hit showrooms towards the end of this year, makers might reveal it officially in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, production of the SUV will kickstart towards the end of July.

Expected Engine Specs

Mahindra has already revealed engine options for the upcoming XUV700 earlier this year. It will be powered either by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine or a 2.0-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit. Both these powertrains already feature in the new-gen Thar but in a lower state of tune. In XUV700, both these motors will be tuned at a higher state to return greater outputs. The petrol motor will pump out close to 200 horses while the oil burner could kick out almost 185 bhp.

In comparison, the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill of the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar kicks out 157 bhp while its 1.5-litre diesel unit produces 114 bhp. MG Hector Plus gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit that delivers 141 bhp while its 2.0-litre Multijet diesel units sourced from Fiat churns out 168 bhp. Tata Safari shares the same 2.0-litre diesel unit with MG with the same output whereas it doesn’t yet offer a petrol engine option. Both petrol and diesel units offered by Mahindra in XUV700 will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.