Mahindra XUV700 Poster From Pune Production Plant Says – 31 Days To Go

Mahindra XUV700 will come in with two engine options, a 2.0 liter turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2 liter turbo-diesel powerplant

Mahindra is readying multiple new SUVs for launch in India. As many as 9 new SUVs are getting ready to be launched by 2027. Thar has already launched. Next in line is the XUV700. Successor to the current XUV500, new gen XUV700 will not only be bigger, but also feature powerful engine options and multiple new technology features.

XUV700 is a premium 7 seater SUV that will take on the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus upon launch. But when is it launching? That is the question which has been asked by almost all fans and awaiting customers. Mahindra has confirmed that launch of the new XUV700 will take place by Q3 2021. One can expect the XUV700 to be on sale by Aug 2021.

Earlier today, a new photo from the Mahindra production plant in Pune, started circulating on social media. Though this does not mention much, there is an interesting line, which reads – ’31’ Days To Go. It is not clear what it means. But considering that the photo is from the production plant, we are guessing the timeline of 31 days is for the start of production of XUV700.

New Teaser Video

Ahead of official debut, Mahindra has started sharing updates via teaser photos and videos on their social media platform. Earlier today, they have shared a new video titled – Hello Auto Booster Headlamps. This is a new feature which will automatically turn on extra headlight once the SUV crosses speed of 80 kmph.

XUV700 receives a new front grille design with 6 vertical slats. It also sports LED headlamps, C shaped LED DRLs, body colored ORVMs, blacked out B pillars, a wide air dam on its front bumper, side air vents and it rides on black finished alloy wheels. The XUV700 also sports flush type door handles, a panoramic sunroof and roof rails and an updated tail gate.

The XUV700 having a longer wheelbase and being wider than the XUV500, will sport a spacious cabin. It will be presented in two seating configurations. The 6 seater layout will get captain seats in the middle row while the 7 seater version will receive bench type seating.

It will get a twin screen dashboard with a large touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster with connected car technology. It will also receive power adjustable seating with memory function, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, radar based autonomous driving aids, engine start-stop button and a rotary dial on the center console. Safety will be via multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System, etc.

XUV700 Engine Option

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in two engine options. The 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and 2.2 liter diesel engine. Power output is expected to be in the 180 hp range. Both engines will be mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV700 will take on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar. No pricing details have been revealed as on date. The XUV700 will be manufactured at the Mahindra plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.