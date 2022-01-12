Mahindra XUV700 Prices Jan 2022 Increased By Up To Rs 81k – New Price List

At the time of launch last year, XUV700 was offered at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (petrol) and Rs 12.49 lakh (diesel)

Initial launch price for petrol and diesel variants of XUV700 was applicable on first 25,000 bookings. This batch was quickly exhausted, as it was booked in just 57 minutes. This was on 7th Oct 2021.

On 8th Oct 2021, bookings resumed. But prices were raised subsequently in the range of Rs 40k to Rs 50k. The next slot of 25k units was also booked in under two hours. This was a record of sorts, as such huge demand for an SUV was never witnessed before in Indian automotive space.

Mahindra XUV700 prices Jan 2022

Prices of Mahindra XUV700 has been increased once again. XUV700 petrol prices have been increased in the range of Rs 46k to Rs 75k. In percentage terms, price hike is in the range of 3.52% to 3.68%. XUV700 diesel prices have been increased in the range of Rs 48k to Rs 81k.

XUV700 petrol range now starts at Rs 12.95 lakh for MX manual 5-seater variant. XUV700 automatic range starts at Rs 16.57 lakh (AX3 automatic 5-seater). Top-spec AX7 automatic 7-seater variant with luxury pack is available at Rs 22.04 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 Price Protection

Price protection is available only to first 50k bookings of XUV700. People who don’t fall in this category will have to pay as per prevailing prices at the time of delivery. Until 31st Dec 2021, dispatch figures of XUV700 stand at 11,984 units.

This could be a concern for users who may have long waiting period. As of now, waiting period for XUV700 is up to 71 weeks. Earlier, it was even higher at 75 weeks. Mahindra has increased prices of XUV700 in January 2022. There could be more price hikes later this year.

XUV700 diesel now starts at Rs 13.47 lakh for the MX 5 seater variant and goes all the way to Rs 23.8 lakh for the top of the line AX7 7 Seater Lux AWD variant. Below is the comparison of XUV700 new prices with launch price of 7th Oct 2021. Since launch in Oct 2021, prices of XUV700 have been increased by up to Rs 1.16 lakh or up to 8%. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

There are no updates with this recent price hike for XUV700 petrol variants. Price hike is likely due to increase in production cost. The auto industry has been facing shortage of semiconductor chips, which persists even today.

Increased demand and low supply have led to rise in prices of semiconductor chips. The situation may take anywhere between 12-24 months to return to pre-Covid level. Mahindra is working closely with vendor partners to ensure adequate supply of components. The company wants to avoid any type of production constraints and delay in deliveries.

How XUV700 became a bestseller?

Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. It has managed to move to the top pretty quickly. Some of its key USPs include sporty styling and dominating street presence.

XUV700 also packs in first-in-segment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, smart pilot assist, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition.

Another thing working to XUV700’s advantage is its 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It makes it the safest mid-size SUV in the country. The test reports were published in November last year, wherein XUV700 had received 5-star for Adult Safety and 4-star in Child Safety.