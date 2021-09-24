Mahindra XUV700 Prices On Road Leak Before Launch – Unofficial

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in two broad variants of MX and AdrenoX (AX) – Based on this, further 34 trims are expected to be on offer

Mahindra is set to launch the new XUV700 in the coming weeks. Official bookings are expected to start sometime next month. This three-row SUV will succeed the current generation XUV500. XUV700 will be the first Mahindra SUV to wear their new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. Ahead of official launch, several details of this upcoming 5/7 seater SUV have come to the fore, including prices.

Seen as a rival to the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier / Safari as well as the Creta / Seltos, new XUV700 will be offered in 5 seater and 7 seater layouts and in petrol and diesel engine options. Broadly offered in MX and AdrenoX (AX) variants, the XUV700 will come in with a total of 34 trims, divided on the basis of its engine, transmission and on its seating option.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices On-road Leak – Unofficial

Mahindra XUV700 range starts off at the MX-5 seater petrol MT variant going up to the top of the line XUV700 AX7 seater AWD. The top spec AX7 trims will also be offered in three optional packs of C, T and L which stands for ‘Comfort’, ‘Technology’ and ‘Luxury’ packs.

As per the leaked prices reported by Car Comparos / Team-BHP, XUV700 MX petrol MT variant will cost Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-sh. On road price will be Rs 13.5 lakh. The 7 seat variant of the same will cost Rs 12.69 lakh ex-sh and Rs 14.7 lakh on road. XUV700 diesel 5 seat MX variant will cost Rs 12.49 lakh ex-sh and Rs 15.1 lakh on road. Below are the leaked prices of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 petrol 5MT variant costs Rs 13.99 lakh while diesel counterpart costs Rs 14.99 lakh. On road, these will be Rs 16.2 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively. XUV700 AX5 variant prices will range from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-sh. AX5 XUV700 with option pack will cost Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh, ex-sh.

The XUV700 will be equipped with a new front grille with vertical slats, large LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps situated on the lower part of the front bumper and wraparound split LED tail lamps. It will ride on alloy wheels and receive a boot mounted number plate. For the first time on a Mahindra vehicle will also sports a flush door handle set up.

Top of the line Mahindra XUV700 AX7 variant price will range from Rs 18.49 lakh to Rs 21.69 lakh, ex-sh. These price on road will be Rs 21.6 lakh to Rs 26 lakh on-road respectively. Please note that these are not official prices. Mahindra has not revealed prices of all variants, but only of select entry-level variants. Official prices of Mahindra XUV700 will be revealed at the time of launch.

The interiors, done up in a colour scheme of black and beige will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, WiFi and Alexa connectivity and Adernox AI system. It also receives a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control and a 360 degree camera.

Safety is via Level 1 ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System which includes emergency autonomous braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The SUV also receives a total of 7 airbags along with electronic parking brake.

XUV700 Engine and Gearbox Options

To be offered in petrol and diesel engine options, these will be further categorized according to variants and seating options. The MX series is being offered only as a five seater. The base MX variant gets powered via a 2.0 liter, four cylinder, Mahindra mStallion turbo-petrol unit making 200hp and 380 Nm.

There is also a 2.2 liter, four cylinder mHawk turbocharged diesel unit that is being offered in two states of tune, one of which produces 155 hp and 360 Nm and the other that makes 185 hp and 420 Nm. Both units will be offered with either a 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic gearbox options.

Source