Mahindra XUV700 Prices Vs Harrier Vs Safari Vs Hector Vs Creta Vs Seltos

Mahindra is offering a wider number of options with XUV700 in comparison to its rivals both in terms of powertrains and features

Mahindra surprised everyone when they officially launched the mid-size SUV XUV700 with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has already been receiving praises from all corners ever since it was officially revealed a few weeks ago.

The entry of XUV700 will rival other mid-size SUVs especially the five- and seven-seater siblings from Tata Motors and MG Motor. While the former retails Harrier and Safari in this space, MG has held its ground with Hector and Hector Plus. It also rivals the Hyundai Alcazar. Apart from mid-size SUVs, XUV700 aggressive pricing will also make it a rival to Creta and Seltos compact SUVs.

Harrier / Safari and Hector / Plus pairs of SUVs are essentially twins- one having a two-row configuration while the other having a three-row configuration. Mahindra has taken a slightly different approach by retailing both 5-seat and 7-seat SUVs under the same nameplate. Hence a detailed comparison of XUV700 against its nearest rivals Hector / Hector Plus and Harrier / Safari completely fits the bill.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices Vs Creta Vs Seltos Vs Harrier Vs Hector – 5 Seater SUVs

XUV700 has the lowest starting price among the rival mid-size SUVs, all while it tops out at Rs 21.59 lakh for the AX7 AT Diesel Luxury Pack. Below image gives a detailed price comparison between XUV700 and its 5 seater rivals – Creta, Seltos, Harrier and Hector.

As you can see in the image above, Kia Seltos petrol is ranged in the price from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh while its diesel option ranges from Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh. Hyundai Creta petrol ranges from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh while its diesel option ranges from Rs 10.63 lakh to Rs 17.78 lakh.

MG Hector petrol ranges from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 18.7 lakh while its diesel option ranges from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 19.36 lakh. Tata Harrier is only offered with diesel engine option. It is priced in the range of Rs 14.4 lakh to Rs 20.81 lakh. All prices above are ex-sh.

Mahindra XUV700 5 seater option sits in between the two ranges of compact SUVs and mid-size SUVs. It is only the MX variant which is stretching the price bar lower. Difference between the base MX variant and its immediately above variant AX3 has an on-road price difference of about Rs 2.5 lakh. No other SUV in the segment has such a wide difference in price, between the base and its immediately above variant.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices Vs Safari Vs Hector Plus Vs Alcazar – 7 Seater SUVs

It is the Tata Safari which has the lowest entry price point in this segment at Rs 14.99 lakh for diesel. Its top variant costs Rs 23.18 lakh. XUV700 petrol 7 seater ranges from Rs 15.59 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh while its diesel option ranges from Rs 15.19 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh.

MG Hector Plus petrol ranges from Rs 15.47 lakh to Rs 19.5 lakh while its diesel option ranges from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Hyundai Alcazar petrol is priced from Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 19.85 lakh while Alcazar diesel ranges from Rs 16.53 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. All prices ex-sh.

Source