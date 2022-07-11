Mahindra XUV700 Recall For Diesel AWD – Critical Service Action

Mahindra XUV700 has been recalled for the first time and for AWD models only

Mahindra XUV700 has probably been the biggest hit that the company has had till date. With popularity rising by the day, Mahindra is not able to cope with the production. When you look at the sales charts, it is selling only around 6,000 units a month. With new bookings at the rate of about 9-10k per month, waiting continues to increase. XUV700 has a ridiculous waiting period of up to 2 years for select variants.

In between managing production and deliveries, Mahindra has recently issued a recall pertaining to XUV700 AWD models. This is the first time XUV700 has been recalled from Mahindra. XUV700 gets AWD variants coupled with diesel engines and only these AWD variants are recalled and not the rest of the variant lineup.

Mahindra XUV700 Recall

XUV700 is offered with two engine options. A 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel. Both these engines also do duties on other Mahindra products like Scorpio N, Thar and others. The petrol engine makes 197 bhp of power at 5000 RPM and 380 Nm of torque at 1750 RPM and is coupled to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine makes 153 bhp of power at 3750 RPM and 360 Nm of torque at 1500 RPM on the lower variants and makes 182 bhp of power at 3500 RPM and 420 Nm of torque at 1600 RPM on higher variants. It is coupled to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

The AWD system is only coupled to this diesel engine with the higher output on the top-spec AX 7 variant with automatic transmission. In effect, AWD system is only equipped with AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR and AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR. These two variants are the only ones that are subjected to the recall that Mahindra recently issued.

We don’t know the exact number of vehicles that are affected by this recall yet. But it is issued as a critical service action by Mahindra. Apparently, the propeller shaft connecting the engine to the rear axle is said to be the one at fault and is the reason for this recall. Customers with above-mentioned AWD variants should take their vehicle to their nearest Mahindra service station as soon as possible.

Mahindra XUV700 Critical Service Action

Once at the service station, the service team will carry out an inspection pertaining to the bolts that are holding the propeller shaft in place. After the inspection, if the bolts have to be replaced with new ones, they will be. Mahindra hasn’t specified what exactly could have happened. But as they have issued this recall as a critical service action, we can speculate that it could have been something major.

As of now, there haven’t been any incidents that could be traced back and pinpointed to this recall. Mahindra has probably acted before something could go wrong. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

