Mahindra XUV700 Recall Over ‘Gud-Gud’ Suspension Noise

Latest recall for XUV700 is applicable for units manufactured at the company’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra

After a critical service action issued earlier this year in July and turbocharger issue-related recall in September, XUV700 faces another recall for fixing some problems with its front suspension. As reported by users, there’s ‘gud-gud’ noise coming from the front suspension. Company technicians have identified the issue, which is linked to front lower control arm rear bush.

VIN for the affected units of Mahindra XUV700 is N6K18709. The issue appears to be one that manifests or increases in intensity over a period of time. It does not appear to be a critical issue. A fix has been identified and will be made available to all affected units of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 recall

Gud-gud noise coming from front suspension affects J17 – XUV700 diesel MT, J18 – XUV700 diesel AT, J19 – XUV700 gasoline MT and J20 – XUV700 gasoline AT. As per the technical service bulletin issued by the company, the solution involves using a new front lower control arm and new lower control arm rear bush.

Outer diameter of the bush has been increased from 64.7 mm to 68 mm. LCA LH/RH rear bush sleeve and LCA diameter have been modified to accommodate the bigger diameter bush. Along with resolving the ‘gud-gud’ noise, the changes will also improve overall functioning of front suspension.

Affected XUV700 owners will be notified individually, whereupon the vehicle can be taken to the service centre for the necessary repairs. Users can also schedule a pickup for their XUV700. It is not clear how much time it will take for the fix to be applied to the affected units. Detailed instructions have been issued about the process to be followed for implementing the fix.

Just like earlier recalls, this fix will be provided free of cost to the owners. Even if some owners are not facing the issue currently, the fix may still be applied as a precautionary measure. Such issues can appear after a specific period of time or number of kilometres clocked on the odometer.

Other recalls in 2022

With hundreds of parts sourced from multiple vendors, it is not possible to check each and every aspect of their interactions. This is especially true in the long-term when cars are put to test in real-world conditions.

Apart from Mahindra, other carmakers like Kia and Maruti had also issued recalls this year. In case of Kia, the recall was issued for Carens in October. It was a voluntary recall to inspect potential problems with Carens’ airbag control module software. Almost all units manufactured till that time were part of the recall.

Maruti had issued a recall in August for its Dzire Tour S model, which is meant for commercial use. The recall involved inspection of the potentially faulty airbag system. A total of 166 units were impacted, manufactured between August 6th to August 16th, 2022.

Source