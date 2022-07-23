Mahindra XUV700 Records 1.5 Lakh Bookings – Over 1 Lakh Awaiting Delivery

Mahindra XUV700 has created a new record of sorts – Accumulating 1.5 lakh bookings in less than a year of launch

Years of research and testing, seems to be paying off handsomely for Mahindra. In 2020, they launched the new gen Thar. In 2021, we got the new XUV700 and in 2022, we have the new Scorpio. The latter was just launched, bookings are yet to open. But we know the kind of success stories the former two have created.

Mahindra XUV700 has taken the mid-size SUV segment by a storm. It has already become the best-selling SUV in the segment, beating the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. Even the combined sales of Harrier and Safari are lower than that of Mahindra XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Record

Mahindra XUV700, launched in India in August 2021 and opened for bookings from 7th October 2021, has been a resounding success. The first 25,000 bookings were achieved in the first hour of the first day while the next day another 25,000 units were booked in a matter of 2 hours. In under three hours, XUV700 had 50k bookings.

Many thought that this was the initial frenzy, and the demand would die down with time. But that has not happened. Instead, the demand continues to be strong, despite the huge waiting period. XUV700 has the highest waiting period in India. Select variants command a waiting of more than 2 years.

Despite this huge waiting period, Mahindra continues to receive more bookings for XUV700, than any other car in the segment. Every month, Mahindra registers about 8,000 to 10,000 bookings of XUV700. And all these buyers know that there is going to be a huge wait. Total bookings of Mahindra XUV700 has now crossed 1.5 lakh, creating a record in the mid-size SUV segment.

Of the 1.5 lakh bookings registered, Mahindra has dispatched 41,846 units of XUV700 across India till the end of June 2022. This means, more than 1 lakh buyers are awaiting delivery of the Mahindra XUV700. Monthly average sales done is about 4,185 units. Sales are steadily increasing, thanks to an increase in production.

Mahindra XUV700 Top Features

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) – The XUV700 is the first in its segment to get this radar based technology that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection, front collision warning, lane keep assist and blind spot detection.

Powerful Engine Lineup – With the most powerful engines in its segment, the XUV700 gets a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine making 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It also sports a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 155 hp power and 360 Nm torque on its lower variants going up to 185 hp power and 420 Nm torque on the top spec models. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. XUV700 is the first SUV in its segment to get an optional 4×4 drive train. However, this feature is only offered on top spec variants.

Sony 3D Sound System – Mahindra XUV700 gets its Adrenox touchscreen infotainment system connected to a Sony sound system which comes in with 13 channel DSP amplifier, subwoofer and 12 speakers. The speakers are mounted on the roof for better effect.

Alexa Connectivity – Helps to perform various tasks related to the XUV700 such as opening and closing of the sky roof, change in climate, etc. The user can also operate home appliances if compatible with Alexa.