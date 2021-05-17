Mahindra XUV700 Red Colour Production Ready Variant – Digital Render

Mahindra has confirmed that the new XUV700 will launch in India later this year – Around September 2021

After testing the upcoming XUV700 for almost 2 years, Mahindra had recently confirmed that it intends to unveil the SUV sometime around second quarter of the current financial year. However, there are chances that the current ongoing second Covid-19 wave could further delay the unveil and launch of the XUV 700.

While the unveil might still be a few months away, many digital artists have been trying to imagine how the new Tata Safari competitor from Mahindra will look like. Praveen C John too has tried to render what the final version of the XUV700 would look like, and we must say that he has done a decent job.

Highlights

The render has been done based upon the existing XUV500 and the latest spyshots which have flooded the internet in the past few months. Key highlights include a new grille with 6 vertical slats, new C-shaped LED headlamps, machine cut alloys and a hint of a large sunroof.

The rear end of the SUV has also been rendered, which can be seen on the other model in the render. Wrap-around LED tail-lamps and a roof-mounted rear spoiler seem to take the center stage in the rear-end’s design.

Expected Features

Since its introduction in 2011, the XUV brand has always been heavily loaded with features. Continuing with the tradition, the XUV700 too is expected to come along with a long list of features.

This should include, Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS), autonomous parking assist, stylish flush door handles, a Mercedes-inspired dual screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, dual-zone climate control and much more.

Powertrain

Under the hood, Mahindra will be offering two engine options, right from the launch. These would include a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel motor and a 2 litre mStallion petrol unit. We have seen these units earlier on the 2020 Mahindra Thar but we expect that these engines will be retuned to deliver some additional power and torque outputs, when compared to the ones seen on the Thar.

Transmission options would include both, Manual and Automatic units. Mahindra has also confirmed that it will be offering AWD functionality on select variants.

Launch and Pricing

Post launch, the XUV700 will be competing with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. Pricing is expected to start around the Rs 15 lakhs mark and go all the way up to Rs 25 lakhs.

